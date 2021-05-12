AzurRx BioPharma Receives Approximately $550K for its 2020 CIR (French Research Tax Credit)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that AzurRx SAS, its wholly-owned subsidiary in France, has received approximately 459,000 Euros ($550,000 U.S.) in non-dilutive funding in research tax credits from the French government for its 2020 CIR (French Research Tax Credit).

James Sapirstein, Chief Executive Officer of AzurRx commented, “We are very thankful for the French government’s continued support and pleased to receive the 2020 CIR. These funds have enabled us to successfully run the European arms of our two Phase 2 MS1819 clinical trials - despite the challenges posed by the COVID epidemic. We plan to re-invest the CIR funds in our ongoing, European-based clinical trials which are anticipated to complete in 2021.”

The French R&D tax credit initiative (“Crédit d’Impôt Recherche”, or CIR) gives eligible research-based French companies, which are subject to corporate tax in France, the ability to claim tax relief of up to 30% on costs incurred in R&D activities in France and the European Union.

Previously received CIR funds have been by AzurRx to support its MS1819 clinical program for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients in Europe, including both the ongoing Phase 2 Combination trial, evaluating MS1819 in combination with PERT (porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy) in CF patients with severe EPI, and the Phase 2b OPTION 2 MS1819 monotherapy clinical trial.

About CIR

The Research Tax Credit (CIR) is a tax incentive provided by the French Government to encourage the growth of businesses' competitiveness by favoring research and development (R&D) and innovative activities. It is particularly adapted to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets. The lead therapeutic drug candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. AzurRx is also advancing two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-1022, for COVID-19 GI infections and FW-420, for Grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information visit www.azurrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Company’s drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Company’s current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

For more information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 103

Delray Beach, Florida 33445

Phone: (646) 699-7855

info@azurrx.com

Media contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett/Ingrid Mezo

(212) 375-2665/(646) 604-5150

jbennett@tiberend.com/imezo@tiberend.com