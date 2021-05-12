Aptose to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences:



2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Time: 11:30 AM – 11:55 AM EDT Format: Fireside Chat moderated by Gregory J. Renza, M.D., Equity Research – Biotechnology Conference Information: Link

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Time: 2:00 PM – 2:25 PM EDT Format: Aptose Slide Presentation and Webcast Conference Information: Link

The Aptose management team also will be hosting 1x1 meetings during the events.



About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies. The first investigational product, luxeptinib, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The second investigational product, APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

