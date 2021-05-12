Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street” Podcast Aims to Help Small Businesses Rebuild Post-Pandemic

Dallas, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street”, a weekly podcast dedicated to helping America’s small businesses modernize and automate the way they do business, has an urgent new mission: to help small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekly show, hosted by Thryv’s Gordon Henry, invites guests, many of them successful small business operators themselves, to explain how small businesses can attract and engage consumers whose expectations have changed during the pandemic. Often, guests explain that business owners must recognize we are living in a new normal where consumers expect local businesses to be as easy to do business with as big businesses with well-known brands.

“COVID-19 accelerated a change in consumer expectations,” says Henry. “Consumers have been buying everything online for over a year now and they expect to work that way with your local business. They want to do it all virtually – booking jobs or ordering products, exchanging documents, receiving estimates, signing and paying electronically – all without having to meet with you face to face or open a piece of mail. They’re not going back to the way things used to be.”

“Winning on Main Street” also highlights the fundamentals of running a small business. Recent episodes have focused on how small businesses can get credit, manage cash flow, find and hire the right employees, identify and market to their ideal customer, protect themselves with affordable legal help, and scale their business with an eye towards future sales. Upcoming episodes will focus on how simple steps to improve communication and customer experience can lead to building a strong brand and enhancing a local business’s reputation.

The “Winning on Main Street” podcast series from THRY)">Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) — a SaaS and marketing solutions company with over 400,000 small business clients worldwide – is hosted by Henry who is the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. On each episode, Henry sits down with small business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to discuss the challenges of starting, maintaining, and growing a business.

In last week’s episode, host Gordon Henry, spoke with Ryan Kugler, the founder and entrepreneur behind three successful small businesses – A5 Events, Plan B Distribution, and Ideal Content. Kugler discussed his experience running three small businesses during the pandemic as well as his advice to business owners operating in a post-COVID landscape.

In the latest episode, Henry spoke with Gene Marks, who runs the Marks Group, a technology consulting firm, and who also regularly speaks and writes on small business for such well known media outlets as The Guardian, The Hill, Forbes, Entrepreneur, CNBC, MSNBC, and Fox News. Marks and Henry discussed the impact on small business owners of proposed Federal increases in personal income taxes, corporate income taxes, and capital gains taxes, as well as the proposed PRO Act, which may require small businesses to classify independent contractors as employees.

“Winning on Main Street” podcast episodes are currently available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube. Visit www.winningonmainstreet.com for more small business resources.

About Gordon Henry

Gordon Henry is the Chief Strategy Officer of Thryv, Inc. and the host of Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street” podcast series. With over 25 years of experience in client acquisition strategies and marketing, Gordon is passionate about helping small businesses grow, modernize, and thrive in today’s evolving environment. An expert in marketing and the tools small businesses use to position themselves in the marketplace, Gordon invites industry experts on his podcast and asks guests about the challenges they face and technology they use to get ahead in their industries. Learn more about Gordon.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv® software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today’s economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contacts:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

kj.christopher@thryv.com

###