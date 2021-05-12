VitalHub Subsidiary Wins Technology Company of the Year Award

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that Synopsis has been named winner at the British Data Awards, in the Technology Company of the Year (<50 employees) category.



Synopsis, the marquis product platform and previously acquired asset of VitalHub subsidiary Intouch with Health (“Intouch”) has won another award, being honoured at the British Data Awards, in the Technology Company of the Year (<50 employees) category.

The British Data Awards is an annual campaign that sets out to uncover data success stories. Organisations taking part this year include FTSE 100 giants, tech unicorns, innovative start-ups, public sector bodies, not-for-profit organizations and everything in between.

VitalHub’s entry into the awards centred around how Synopsis uses data to improve the pre-operative assessment pathway. Synopsis was developed and launched as the first digital pre-op assessment pathway with full integration into the hospital patient administration system (“PAS”) / electronic patient record (“EPR”) – resulting in efficiencies previously unrealized within pre-operative assessment departments.

In another major step forward, Synopsis Home was launched last year, enabling patients to complete their pre-operative assessment from home, then share their data with the hospital’s triage team. This functionality has been very important in supporting new infection prevention measures introduced in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The accolade has been awarded following an extensive grading process conducted by a judging panel of technology, data, and medical technology leaders. The 2021 judges include: Neil Carden, COO of Forth Point, Jason Johnson, Co-Founder of Predatech, Mahana Mansfield, Data Science Director at Deliveroo, Tej Parikh, Chief Economist at the Institute of Directors, Harriet Rees, Head of Data Science at Starling Bank and Dr Jo Watts, CEO and Founder of Effini.

“I’d like to extend my congratulations to all our 2021 Winners, said Jason Johnson, Co-Founder of Predatech and British Data Awards judge. “With 149 entries received this year, being named a Winner is a great achievement, and all organisations should feel immensely proud. I’m really excited to see what the next 12 months holds for our Winners.”

“We are very appreciative of the ongoing recognition of the value of our solutions, as we continue to innovate and drive value for health systems on a global basis,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “This award is a demonstration of the applicability of the Synopsis product to in current healthcare landscape, wherein it has become more vital than ever to optimize the operational efficacy and efficiency of health systems. We look forward to continuing to grow our influence in delivering value-added services to our customers.”

Intouch with Health was also recognised at the awards, as the runner-up in the ‘Healthcare Organisation of the Year’ award.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

ABOUT INTOUCH WITH HEALTH

Established in 1999, Intouch with Health is the prime supplier of patient flow management solutions to the NHS acute sector.

The Intouch with Health Patient Journey Platform enables NHS Trusts and healthcare organisations to manage entire patient workflows and optimise flow in outpatient care in an efficient manner.

The Intouch Platform currently processes over 30 million NHS outpatient appointments annually and supports over 110 NHS Hospitals improve communication and information management, reduce costs, and improve overall quality.

The Intouch Platform processes approximately 31% of all NHS Outpatient attendances, utilising real-time data and integrated blended pathways to improve patient flow and support more effective patient care.

ABOUT SYNOPSIS

The award-winning Synopsis Platform enables hospitals to manage the entire pre-operative assessment digitally, removing paper trail, increasing data security, and delivering significant organisational benefits.

Synopsis has been used within the NHS to complete over 120,000 patient pre-operative assessments, contributing to an average saving of £1.4m per Trust. Savings are generated from the reduction of last-minute cancellations of surgery by an average of 20% and further administration time reductions, releasing nursing time back to the departments and increasing patient satisfaction across the surgical pathway.

