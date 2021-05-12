Global Lawn Mowers Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn Mowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lawn Mowers estimated at US$28.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$23.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Lawn Mowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

Deere & Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stiga S.p.A

The Toro Company

Textron

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6z3qj