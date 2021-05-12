Ayurcann Holdings Signs Partnership Agreement with Kindred Partners to Enter Canadian Recreational Market

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”) a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products as a strategic partner to other LP’s in Canada, is pleased to announce a new exclusive partnership with Kindred Partners Inc., a Toronto-based specialty cannabis brokerage serving the adult recreational use market. This new agreement will allow Ayurcann greater access to the recreational cannabis market.



“With this new arrangement, we are poised to grow faster than ever,” said Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann. “Kindred’s commitment to education and strong relationships with the provincial boards nationwide, will allow for more consumers to come to know the quality of our products.”

Kindred Partners Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Breakthru Beverage Group, LLC and has deep roots and experience in effectively managing distribution agreements in highly regulated industries. Kindred operates separately from its sister company, alcohol beverage brokerage Breakthru Beverage Canada, while leveraging related knowledge and expertise in working with Canadian Provincial control boards, licensed distributors, and retailers. This new partnership will work to increase visibility and access to Ayurcann brands throughout Canada, while offering industry intelligence and insights to better serve and supply the adult-use market.

“Ayurcann has seen tremendous growth since its initial launch and we’re excited for the future potential of their diverse portfolio and its ability to meet evolving consumer demands,” said David Prodanovic, EVP, General Manager of Kindred Partners. “We’re going to continue to lean on our well-established business model to help Ayurcann execute a superior route-to-market and retail sales strategy. This is a great addition to the Kindred portfolio, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

“These guys know cannabis and we are certain their knowledge of not just sales, but regulatory compliance, will be incredibly helpful as we continue to expand quickly and efficiently,” added Sudman. “Our customers already know the care we put into each product and now, more will get to experience the high-quality cannabis goods we produce. This agreement is a win-win.”

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.



Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada.

Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing. For more information about Ayurcann, visit their website at https://ayurcann.com. The company also maintains a presence on social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Kindred Partners

Kindred Partners is a Canadian owned full-service sales brokerage firm that partners with industry-leading cannabis licensed producers, retailers, and government agencies to support and grow the cannabis industry.

To learn more, please visit kindredcanada.ca or follow online @Kindred_Canada.

