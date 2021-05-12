Global Digital Signage Market Report 2021-2028 - Rising Demand for 4K Embedded Displays

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Screen Type, by Component, by Technology, by Location, by Content Category, by Screen Size, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital signage market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.23 billion by 2028, growing ata CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing demand from the end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare.
The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are effective promotional strategies for enterprises, as they can reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors.
Digital screens equipped with 4K technology have high demand as they offer enhanced displays. Thus, the demand for advertising content with better sharpness and enhanced quality is fueling product adoption. Moreover, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has led to additional energy savings at a considerable level. Thus, the reduction in energy consumption due to the adoption of advanced technologies is luring enterprises to opt for digital signage.
The software providers are focusing on the new entrants of the industry by providing design solutions that are compatible with the Android operating systems. The emergence of IoT, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data. Digital signage helps companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising and frequent damages and changes that are associated with traditional marketing activities.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period owing to the factors, such as demand for a better viewing experience, the growing transportation sector, and decreasing prices of display panels. However, North America is estimated to account for the largest revenue share by 2028 on account of the high product demand across various application sectors due to technological advancements and the modern customer base in the region.
Digital Signage Market Report Highlights
- LED digital signage dominated the global market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the high-quality displays offered by LEDs.
- The retail segment led the global market with a revenue share of over 20% in 2020. However, the transportation segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
- The healthcare sector has significant growth potential as hospitals have been increasingly incorporating digital signage for numerous purposes, such as sharing important registration information and conveying wellness tips.
- The transparent LED screen type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the energy-efficient performance of these products and emerging touchscreen displays with multi-touch technology.
- The hardware component segment, which includes 8K and 4K-UHD displays, is projected to dominate the global market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate over the forecast period.
- The out-store segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising product demand for out-store applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Summary
2.1.1 Upcoming Trends in Digital Signage Industry Across Verticals
2.2 Digital Signage Market - Market Outlook
2.3 Digital Signage Market - Segmental Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Digital Signage Market Revenue and Volume Growth and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Units)
3.2 Digital Signage Market Trends
3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Signage Market
3.4 Digital Signage Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.4.1.1 Increasing demand for customized digital signage solutions across different sectors, especially healthcare and public transportation sectors
3.4.1.2 Rising demand for 4K embedded displays
3.4.2 Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1 High initial investments and ambiguous returns hinder growth rate
3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.4.3.1 Advancement in the digital signage technology solution
3.4.4 Market challenge analysis
3.4.4.1 Developing effective digital signage content creation
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Digital Signage - Value Chain Analysis
3.7 Digital Signage Market Analysis - Porter's
3.8 Digital Signage Market Analysis - PEST
3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.9.1 partnerships and collaborations
3.9.2 Product development
Chapter 4 Digital Signage Market: Screen Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Screen Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecast and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:
4.2.1 Video walls
4.2.2 Video screens
4.2.3 Transparent LED screens
4.2.4 Digital posters
4.2.5 Kiosks
Chapter 5 Digital Signage Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:
5.2.1 Hardware
5.2.2 Software
5.2.3 Service
Chapter 6 Digital Signage Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:
6.2.1 LCD
6.2.2 LED
6.2.3 Projection
Chapter 7 Digital Signage Market: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Location Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:
7.2.1 In-store
7.2.2 Out-store
Chapter 8 Digital Signage Market: Content Category Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Content Category Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
8.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:
8.2.1 Broadcast
8.2.1.1 News
8.2.1.2 Weather
8.2.1.3 Sports
8.2.1.4 Others
8.2.2 Non-broadcast
Chapter 9 Digital Signage Market: Screen Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1 Screen Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
9.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:
9.2.1 Below 32 Inches
9.2.2 32 to 52 Inches
9.2.3 More than 52 Inches
Chapter 10 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1 Digital Signage Market: Application Movement Analysis
10.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:
10.2.1 Retail
10.2.2 Hospitality
10.2.3 Entertainment
10.2.4 Stadiums & Playgrounds
10.2.5 Corporate
10.2.6 Banking
10.2.7 Healthcare
10.2.8 Education
10.2.9 Transportation
Chapter 11 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
11.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
11.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028
Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis
12.1 Operations, Developments & Service Analysis, By Key Market Participants
12.1.1 Retail
12.1.1.1 Types of locations
12.1.1.2 Use cases
12.1.2 Hospitality
12.1.3 Entertainment
12.1.4 Stadiums and playgrounds
12.1.5 Corporate
12.1.6 Banking
12.1.7 Healthcare
12.1.8 Education
12.1.9 Transportation
12.1.10 Operations and service analysis
12.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
12.3 Vendor Landscape
12.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
12.3.2 SAMSUNG
12.3.3 LG Electronics
12.3.4 NEC Display Solutions
12.3.5 Panasonic Corporation
12.3.6 Microsoft Corporation
12.4 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
12.5 Company Analysis Tools
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- SAMSUNG
- LG Electronics
- NEC Display Solutions
- Panasonic Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- ADFLOW Networks
- BrightSign, LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- KeyWest Technology, Inc.
- LG Electronics (LG Corporation)
- Microsoft Corporation
- NEC Display Solutions
- Omnivex Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- SAMSUNG
- Scala Digital Signage
- Winmate Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c782uf