Global Digital Signage Market Report 2021-2028 - Rising Demand for 4K Embedded Displays

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Screen Type, by Component, by Technology, by Location, by Content Category, by Screen Size, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital signage market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.23 billion by 2028, growing ata CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing demand from the end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare.

The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are effective promotional strategies for enterprises, as they can reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors.



Digital screens equipped with 4K technology have high demand as they offer enhanced displays. Thus, the demand for advertising content with better sharpness and enhanced quality is fueling product adoption. Moreover, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has led to additional energy savings at a considerable level. Thus, the reduction in energy consumption due to the adoption of advanced technologies is luring enterprises to opt for digital signage.



The software providers are focusing on the new entrants of the industry by providing design solutions that are compatible with the Android operating systems. The emergence of IoT, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data. Digital signage helps companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising and frequent damages and changes that are associated with traditional marketing activities.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period owing to the factors, such as demand for a better viewing experience, the growing transportation sector, and decreasing prices of display panels. However, North America is estimated to account for the largest revenue share by 2028 on account of the high product demand across various application sectors due to technological advancements and the modern customer base in the region.



Digital Signage Market Report Highlights

LED digital signage dominated the global market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the high-quality displays offered by LEDs.

The retail segment led the global market with a revenue share of over 20% in 2020. However, the transportation segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The healthcare sector has significant growth potential as hospitals have been increasingly incorporating digital signage for numerous purposes, such as sharing important registration information and conveying wellness tips.

The transparent LED screen type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the energy-efficient performance of these products and emerging touchscreen displays with multi-touch technology.

The hardware component segment, which includes 8K and 4K-UHD displays, is projected to dominate the global market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate over the forecast period.

The out-store segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising product demand for out-store applications.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Summary

2.1.1 Upcoming Trends in Digital Signage Industry Across Verticals

2.2 Digital Signage Market - Market Outlook

2.3 Digital Signage Market - Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Digital Signage Market Revenue and Volume Growth and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Units)

3.2 Digital Signage Market Trends

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Signage Market

3.4 Digital Signage Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing demand for customized digital signage solutions across different sectors, especially healthcare and public transportation sectors

3.4.1.2 Rising demand for 4K embedded displays

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 High initial investments and ambiguous returns hinder growth rate

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1 Advancement in the digital signage technology solution

3.4.4 Market challenge analysis

3.4.4.1 Developing effective digital signage content creation

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Digital Signage - Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Digital Signage Market Analysis - Porter's

3.8 Digital Signage Market Analysis - PEST

3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9.1 partnerships and collaborations

3.9.2 Product development



Chapter 4 Digital Signage Market: Screen Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Screen Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecast and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

4.2.1 Video walls

4.2.2 Video screens

4.2.3 Transparent LED screens

4.2.4 Digital posters

4.2.5 Kiosks



Chapter 5 Digital Signage Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Service



Chapter 6 Digital Signage Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

6.2.1 LCD

6.2.2 LED

6.2.3 Projection



Chapter 7 Digital Signage Market: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Location Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

7.2.1 In-store

7.2.2 Out-store



Chapter 8 Digital Signage Market: Content Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Content Category Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

8.2.1 Broadcast

8.2.1.1 News

8.2.1.2 Weather

8.2.1.3 Sports

8.2.1.4 Others

8.2.2 Non-broadcast



Chapter 9 Digital Signage Market: Screen Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Screen Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

9.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

9.2.1 Below 32 Inches

9.2.2 32 to 52 Inches

9.2.3 More than 52 Inches



Chapter 10 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1 Digital Signage Market: Application Movement Analysis

10.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

10.2.1 Retail

10.2.2 Hospitality

10.2.3 Entertainment

10.2.4 Stadiums & Playgrounds

10.2.5 Corporate

10.2.6 Banking

10.2.7 Healthcare

10.2.8 Education

10.2.9 Transportation



Chapter 11 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

11.2 Market Size (Revenue) & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028



Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Operations, Developments & Service Analysis, By Key Market Participants

12.1.1 Retail

12.1.1.1 Types of locations

12.1.1.2 Use cases

12.1.2 Hospitality

12.1.3 Entertainment

12.1.4 Stadiums and playgrounds

12.1.5 Corporate

12.1.6 Banking

12.1.7 Healthcare

12.1.8 Education

12.1.9 Transportation

12.1.10 Operations and service analysis

12.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

12.3 Vendor Landscape

12.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.3.2 SAMSUNG

12.3.3 LG Electronics

12.3.4 NEC Display Solutions

12.3.5 Panasonic Corporation

12.3.6 Microsoft Corporation

12.4 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

12.5 Company Analysis Tools



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

SAMSUNG

LG Electronics

NEC Display Solutions

Panasonic Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

ADFLOW Networks

BrightSign, LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

KeyWest Technology, Inc.

LG Electronics (LG Corporation)

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Display Solutions

Omnivex Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

SAMSUNG

Scala Digital Signage

Winmate Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c782uf