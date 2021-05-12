Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

- Entered clinical development with first patient dosed in Phase 1 Trial of NL-201 -



- Appointed Priti Patel, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer -

- Cash and cash equivalents of $178.4 million expected to fund operations into 2023 -

SEATTLE, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“The first quarter of 2021 saw continued progress in expanding our de novo protein capabilities, preparing for clinical testing of NL-201, and appointing Priti Patel as Chief Medical Officer,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “It is exciting to begin enrolling patients in the NL-201 Phase 1 clinical trial and to become a clinical stage company.”

Recent Updates

NL-201 Phase 1 Trial Underway

In May 2021, Neoleukin announced dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 trial of NL-201.

NL-201 is a de novo protein that is designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of natural cytokines IL-2 and IL-15, while potentially reducing the toxicities associated with high-dose IL-2. The Phase 1 study is planned to enroll up to 120 patients with advanced, relapsed, or refractory solid tumors. Patients will receive NL-201 as intravenous monotherapy to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity, and antitumor activity. The Phase 1 study will be conducted at multiple sites in Australia and North America.

In addition to the systemic trial, Neoleukin is planning a trial of NL-201 to test local administration in order to achieve higher drug concentrations in the tumor microenvironment. Neoleukin expects the local administration trial to begin by the end of 2021.

De Novo Protein Design for Coronavirus – NL-CVX1

NL-CVX1 is a decoy protein that binds to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and is designed to be resilient to viral mutational escape. In preclinical studies, NL-CVX1 protected Syrian hamsters from a lethal dose of SARS-CoV-2 after intranasal administration. Neoleukin is evaluating a potential first-in-human trial of NL-CVX1, and will continue to assess the program as the SARS-CoV-2 landscape evolves.

Other Research Updates

Neoleukin has multiple research projects underway evaluating the applications of de novo protein technology to develop agonists and antagonists of immune pathways. Neoleukin currently plans to announce additional information about its pipeline program during the second half of 2021.

Executive Appointment

In May 2021, Neoleukin announced the appointment of Priti Patel, M.D., M.S., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Patel joins Neoleukin from AstraZeneca, where she served as Vice President, Head of Hematology Clinical Development since 2019. Previously, she served as Senior Medical Director and Executive Medical Director at Acerta Pharma before its acquisition by AstraZeneca, and as Medical Director at Onyx Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Amgen).

Summary of Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $178.4 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $192.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

Based upon current internal infrastructure and pipeline initiatives, Neoleukin believes it has sufficient cash to fund operations into 2023.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $9.7 million from $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased expenses incurred from IND-enabling and clinical trial startup activities related to Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, and in connection with the advancement of other Neoleukin technologies.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $5.2 million from $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in personnel-related costs and professional service fees as Neoleukin continues to grow its operations, along with facility related costs associated with the build-out of its new headquarters in Seattle, Washington.

Net Loss: Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $14.9 million compared to a net loss of $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to Neoleukin’s focus on its lead candidate, NL-201, and its de novo protein platform.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed consolidated balance sheet data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,391 $ 192,556 Other current assets 2,915 1,966 Non-current assets 18,797 15,997 Total assets $ 200,103 $ 210,519 Liabilities Current liabilities $ 8,407 $ 7,889 Non-current liabilities 12,728 11,414 Total liabilities 21,135 19,303 Stockholders’ equity 178,968 191,216 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 200,103 $ 210,519









NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed consolidated statements of operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 Operating expenses Research and development $ 9,707 $ 5,498 General and administrative 5,241 3,573 Total operating expenses 14,948 9,071 Other income (loss), net (2 ) 429 Net loss $ 14,950 $ 8,642 Net loss per common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.18 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 54,944,421 49,168,451



