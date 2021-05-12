Infinera Completes Successful Trial of XR Optics with NBN Co

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that NBN Co, Australia’s wholesale open-access broadband provider, completed a successful proof of concept of XR optics-based point-to-multipoint coherent optical technology. The trial demonstrated XR optics’ compatibility within the nbn Transit Network, a DWDM network spanning over 65,000 km across Australia.



The trial highlighted the ability of XR optics to dramatically simplify transport network architecture while reducing CapEx and OpEx across diverse applications. Providing multiple 100 Gb/s of capacity efficiently subdivided into discrete subcarriers, XR optics enables dynamic capacity management and optical capacity optimization. This demonstration was designed to inform how NBN Co considers options to evolve its transport network to support growing data demands in the future.

“The nbn Transit Network is our national backbone, supporting the growing data needs of Australians as they rely more on broadband for their work, education, social and entertainment needs. It is important that we keep track of new innovations to guide how we evolve our network to help meet changing needs in the future,” said Ray Owen, Chief Technology Officer at NBN Co. “Working with Infinera helps us to understand the options and design our pathways accordingly.”

“This trial with NBN Co provides a proof point illustrating how Infinera’s digital subcarrier-powered XR optics can be seamlessly integrated into existing networks and successfully applied in a variety of network applications from backhaul networks to data center interconnect,” said Dave Welch, Infinera Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder. “The XR optics trials Infinera has conducted continue to represent a radical shift in the way future networks can be built, promising a dramatic reduction in TCO, helping to set a new benchmark in scalability, and increasing service flexibility and velocity.”

