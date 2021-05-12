OSF Digital Announces $43 Million in New Funding to Support Acquisitions

QUEBEC, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSF Digital , the global leader in digital transformation strategies, announced today it has received $43 million in new funding, led by existing investor Delta-v Capital with participation from Salesforce Ventures and personal investments from OSF Digital Board Chairman David Northington, Board Director Jeff Rich and Board Advisor Gary DiOrio.



OSF Digital is recognized by Salesforce as a Navigator Expert for its expertise in both B2B and B2C Commerce. The funding will support OSF’s robust acquisition roadmap, which welcomes new companies in 2021 with strategic services and solutions valuable to customers.

OSF works with premier brands across North America, Europe and Asia, including L'Oréal USA, Burton, Ubisoft, Bouclair, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Kal Tire, Markwins Beauty, Stonewall Kitchen, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon and Urban Barn.

“Since 2019, OSF Digital has continued to strengthen its Salesforce Commerce Cloud expertise. This new round will support OSF’s planned acquisitions to expand its delivery capabilities across new geographies and products. Further, this additional capital will help OSF accelerate investments in technology innovation and top global talent,” said Rand Lewis, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Delta-v Capital.

OSF Digital has been a Salesforce partner for over 10 years, earning a stellar customer satisfaction rating and multiple awards from Salesforce for its cutting-edge projects. Recent accolades include the 2020 Partner Award for Most Relevant Commerce Cloud Project, the 2019 Bolty Award for Best Digital Experience in Retail and Consumer Goods, and the 2019 Partner Innovation Award for Customer 360. A Salesforce Navigator Expert, OSF earned this top-level status in the B2C Commerce, B2B Commerce, Consumer Goods and Retail categories.

“By securing the highest ranking from Salesforce as a Navigator Expert in four commerce categories, along with funding from both Delta-v and Salesforce Ventures, this round of funding shows strong confidence in OSF and will advance our efforts toward being a leading independent digital transformation company globally. With this investment, we will be able to accelerate our growth and expertise through our vigorous M&A strategy, with exciting company news to be announced in the coming months,” says Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital.

OSF Digital selected Delta-v to again lead this second round of financing because of its expertise in technology services businesses, merger and acquisition transactions, and track record of supporting technology companies in realizing a higher level of growth and success. Since 2009, Delta-v has invested in over 35 leading technology businesses including Cloud Sherpas, a Salesforce partner acquired by Accenture in 2015.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a leading global commerce and digital cloud transformation company with expertise in enterprise Connected Commerce, OMS, Storefront Management, CRM, and cloud application development. With proficiency in B2C and B2B commerce and experience in helping businesses leverage commerce, marketing, sales, and service solutions, OSF seamlessly guides companies throughout their entire digital transformation journey. OSF Digital is a trusted Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2010, being awarded by Salesforce numerous times for advancing the commerce industry. As a global company with a presence in North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA, the company ensures efficient delivery in all time zones and markets. OSF Digital’s financial partners include Delta-v Capital, Salesforce Ventures, HSBC, and the Business Development Bank of Canada. For more information about OSF Digital, visit osf.digital

About Delta-v Capital

Delta-v Capital is a leading provider of liquidity solutions and growth equity to private technology companies and their shareholders. With over $700 million in assets under management, Delta-v targets between $3 and $30 million investments in technology sectors, including enterprise software, information services, cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, and communications infrastructure. Delta-v has offices in Boulder, CO and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit deltavcapital.com .

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age​. Salesforce Venture​s, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join​ ​Pledge 1%​ to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 ​countries since 2009. For more information, please visit​ ​ www.salesforce.com/ventures ​ .

