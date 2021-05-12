Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces an Acquisition of a Hennessey Sound Design Professional Audio System and Strategic Partnership with SuperKollider Sound, LLC for its Entertainment Division Under Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) has recently acquired a top tier, professional sound system, and formed a partnership with SuperKollider Sound, LLC to provide a strategic benefit to the Company’s Entertainment Division under Lavish Entertainment, Inc. The sound system was manufactured by Hennessey Sound Design and previously owned by SuperKollider Sound, LLC.



Hennessey Sound Design provides a world-class, professional audio system complete with an advanced and state-of-the-art speaker design. This audio system is one of the highest quality systems on the market and is uniquely catered to the bass music culture. This acquisition completes one of the many developing milestones under Lavish Entertainment. Further bolstering this acquisition is the alliance of the expert team at SuperKollider Sound who provides years of experience in operating sound and production for countless live concerts. This partnership formed will give management the opportunity to keep all production and sound-related projects in-house, while also limiting the need to outsource any equipment at the live concerts and events the Company will be hosting.

Lavish Entertainment is currently building out its in-house event space to host live-streamed concerts on a regular basis as well as preparing to launch its full concert business in the months ahead as COVID restrictions begin to ease in Las Vegas. Management is working on organizing many large-scale events that will surpass anything the Company has organized in the past. The partnership with SuperKollider Sound provides an in-house production team to operate all of the production that will be owned by Golden Triangle Ventures for its Entertainment Division under Lavish Entertainment.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “We are very excited to acquire this unbelievable sound system. Hennessey Sound Design has always been one of my favorite systems on the market and the team at SuperKollider Sound are true professionals in this space. We now have one of the best sound systems in the world to run audio at most of our concerts and we will soon own a full production stage setup that we can utilize for our weekly live-streamed concerts. Eliminating or reducing a production budget per event will increase our profit margins and give us full control of our production design. This development not only takes our events to the next level but also allows us to grow our bottom line for all of our stakeholders.”

Ian Erlandson, CEO of SuperKollider Sound, states, “I am so pleased to announce this exclusive partnership with Golden Triangle Ventures which owns the Las Vegas based entertainment giant, EpicRaves. We are working together to showcase a new style of event curation that will feature our signature Hennessey Sound Design system and a cutting-edge immersive visual experience that has never been seen before. EpicRaves has a reputation for doing it big, and this new partnership is going to amplify their events and all projects we will be helping with. We look forward to our first show back and presenting this entire audio system for everyone to experience.”

About SuperKollider Sound, LLC

SuperKollider Sound, LLC is a Las Vegas based audio Company that features the incredible design and performance from Hennessey Sound. While providing a strong focus on musical clarity and noticeable impact on a sonic environment, the event capabilities range from boutique corporate events to large scale electronic shows. The Company works with the best in lighting, visual mapping, and event curation to provide a unique immersive experience for our clients.

www.SuperKolliderSound.com/about

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represents these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the Medical PPE space as well as the Industrial Hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business as (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of Entertainment.

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Golden Triangle Ventures currently owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division and the Company is currently working to acquire the additional 49% of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular Hydrogen and Oxygen delivery system for Agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing Hydrogen and Oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Universities and multiple 3rd party testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. To push the development and commercialization of the technology, management is now in the process of moving the Company headquarters from Colorado to Florida which will transition its operations into a 7800 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Company recently executed a 3-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building which will help the business in achieving its ultimate goal of commercializing this technology to the world.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & WINE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures which is a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods, and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional Food and Wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products, and services that are market-ready and will immediately turn into cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting, and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

