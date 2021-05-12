NetNumber to Participate in Keynote Session at the 5G Live Event

NetNumber, AT&T, Orange, and Others Discuss Opportunities for the Telco in 5G

Pieter Veenstra, NetNumber’s Senior Manager Product Development - Security and Routing will join fellow speakers as they address the 5G opportunities for telecom operators in a keynote entitled “5G: Opportunities for the Telco” at this year's 5GLive event in London. 

Mr. Veenstra will speak on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM CET.

Moderated by Dean Bubley, Founder, Disrupter Analysis, this keynote will bring together a who’s who of the industry’s leading innovators to discuss what opportunities exist for telecom operators in the 5G world. 

Join Jason Inskeep, Director, 5G Centre of Excellence, AT&T; Arnaud Vamparys, Senior Vice President of Radio Networks And 5G Group Champion, Orange; Pieter Veenstra, Senior Manager Product Development - Security and Routing, NetNumber; Tony Sceales, Head of 5G Programme Development, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; and Carlo Melis, Chief Network Officer, Three, as dive into the following critical issues:

  • Navigating the 5G B2B landscape
  • The technology, spectrum and regulation issues involved
  • Overcoming deployment constraints
  • Exploring the commercialization of 5G services

About NetNumber
NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks.  Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex.  These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms.  NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
