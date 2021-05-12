NetNumber to Participate in Keynote Session at the 5G Live Event

WHO:
Pieter Veenstra, NetNumber’s Senior Manager Product Development - Security and Routing will join fellow speakers as they address the 5G opportunities for telecom operators in a keynote entitled “5G: Opportunities for the Telco” at this year's 5GLive event in London.
WHEN:
Mr. Veenstra will speak on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM CET.
WHERE:
5G Live
Virtual Event
WHAT:
Moderated by Dean Bubley, Founder, Disrupter Analysis, this keynote will bring together a who’s who of the industry’s leading innovators to discuss what opportunities exist for telecom operators in the 5G world.
Join Jason Inskeep, Director, 5G Centre of Excellence, AT&T; Arnaud Vamparys, Senior Vice President of Radio Networks And 5G Group Champion, Orange; Pieter Veenstra, Senior Manager Product Development - Security and Routing, NetNumber; Tony Sceales, Head of 5G Programme Development, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; and Carlo Melis, Chief Network Officer, Three, as dive into the following critical issues:
- Navigating the 5G B2B landscape
- The technology, spectrum and regulation issues involved
- Overcoming deployment constraints
- Exploring the commercialization of 5G services
To register to attend this session click on this link:
https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/5glive/Tickets.stm
