EXL to Participate in May and June 2021 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that the company will participate at the following investor conferences in May and June 2021. Members of EXL’s senior leadership team will be hosting investors, conducting 1x1 meetings and discussing the company’s evolution as the indispensable partner for data-led business.



Needham & Company 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021 Participant: Maurizio Nicolelli, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Location: Virtual Barrington Research 15th Annual Spring Investment Conference Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Participant: Maurizio Nicolelli, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Location: Virtual Cowen & Company 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Presentation: 8:30 AM (Eastern) Participants: Vivek Jetley, EVP and Head of Analytics Maurizio Nicolelli, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Location: Virtual Live audio webcast available on EXL’s website at http://ir.exlservice.com Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Presentation: 11:25 AM (Eastern) Participants: Vikas Bhalla, EVP and Head of Insurance Maurizio Nicolelli, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Location: Virtual Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021 Presentation: 2:40 PM (Eastern) Participants: Samuel Meckey, EVP and Head of Healthcare Maurizio Nicolelli, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Location: Virtual Live audio webcast available on EXL’s website at http://ir.exlservice.com

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.



EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement in this release] are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to account for new or future risks or uncertainties.