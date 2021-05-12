DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and Participate in Cryptocurrency Panel Discussion on May 14, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, today announced that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14, 2021.



Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Bennett will deliver his corporate presentation at 4:45pm ET on May 14, 2021.

Mr. Bennett will also participate in a panel discussion titled “How Digital Currency is Disrupting Finance” at 11:10am ET the same day. The panel will focus on how digital currency has changed the market and discuss how payments, privacy and efficiency are being addressed.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Bennett to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

Investors can register for the conference here:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s non-polluting data centre operations focus on earning eco-friendly revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients entirely powered by renewable energy. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s environmentally committed management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry and a strong ecological consciousness.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operational results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com

Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

Investor Relations Contact :

CORE IR 516-222-2560

For Media Inquiries :

Jules Abraham, Head of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of Bitcoin, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, equipment failures, decrease in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.