Safeguard Scientifics Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) (“Safeguard” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This year’s annual meeting will be conducted solely as a virtual meeting. Shareholders will be able to attend our 2021 annual meeting via live webcast by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/281908025.



At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on:

The election of four directors to one-year terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting; A non-binding, advisory resolution on 2020 compensation (“say-on-pay”) for named executive officers; The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and The transaction of any other business properly brought before the meeting.

Only shareholders who owned Safeguard stock at the close of business on March 24, 2021 may vote at this meeting and on any adjournments, continuations, reschedulings or postponements that may take place. To vote at the meeting, shareholders will need to have a control number or register in advance of the meeting pursuant to the instructions in our proxy statement. All shareholders may otherwise listen to the meeting as guests. Shareholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and submit their proxies or voting instructions as soon as possible to ensure their representation at the annual meeting.

The Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are available at www.envisionreports.com/SFE.

WEBCAST DETAILS

Please log in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of meeting.

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: www.meetingcenter.io/281908025

Password: SFE2021

Q&A Format: The webcast will be Audio-Only. All questions should be submitted through the webcast’s Q&A text box.

For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com .

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

