MIMEDX Reminds Shareholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Meeting

Vote FOR MIMEDX’s Experienced and Highly Qualified Directors and Governance Enhancement Proposals

MARIETTA, Ga., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMEDX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today reminded shareholders to vote at the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”), which will be held on May 27, 2021. MIMEDX’s Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR all four of its director nominees and FOR all proposals on the Company’s WHITE proxy card. MIMEDX has also confirmed that Prescience Point has voluntarily withdrawn its proxy contest and its proposed director candidates.



MIMEDX has four deeply experienced and highly qualified director nominees standing for election – Dr. M. Kathleen Behrens, Mr. Todd Newton, Mr. Timothy R. Wright, and Dr. Phyllis Gardner. MIMEDX has also put forth several key governance enhancement proposals, including declassifying the Board, reducing the ownership threshold for shareholders to be permitted to call a special meeting and adopting proxy access, all of which are consistent with public company corporate governance best practices.

Leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) has recommended that shareholders vote FOR all four of MIMEDX’s director nominees and FOR all proposals included on the Company’s WHITE proxy card.

Voting at the 2021 Annual Meeting will be an important opportunity to further accelerate MIMEDX’s ongoing transformation and maintain the Company’s positive momentum that resulted from the significant progress made over the past two years by the reconstituted Board and new management team.

MIMEDX will be holding its Annual Meeting virtually on May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at www.cesonlineservices.com/mdxg21_vm. MIMEDX shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 16, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

MIMEDX’s definitive proxy materials, letter to shareholders and other relevant information can be found at https://votemimedx.com/.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

