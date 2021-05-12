Parascript Named Partner of the Year at Automation Anywhere’s Virtual Partner Summit

Longmont, CO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 12, 2021 – Longmont, CO - Parascript—a developer of cognitive capture software, driven by data science that processes over 100 billion documents annually—announced today that it has won the Automation Anywhere Partner of the Year for Technology Alliances in India, the Middle East and Africa (IMEA). The Global Partner awards were presented at the Automation Anywhere Virtual Partner Summit on April 14th to recognize Automation Anywhere partners worldwide for their outstanding innovations, investments and dedication to providing solutions and services that customers rely on to intelligently automate their businesses.

The Partner of the Year award for Technology Alliances recognizes Parascript for its excellence in building and delivering innovative solutions with Automation Anywhere resulting in high customer satisfaction.

“Automation Anywhere is pleased to recognize Parascript for the Partner of the Year Award in IMEA,” said Griffin Pickard, Director, Technology Alliance Program, Automation Anywhere. “Parascript exemplifies the partner qualities necessary to build strong technology alliances worldwide and we’re excited to continue working together to enable business transformation and customer success.”

“We are proud to be recognized for our technology alliance by Automation Anywhere, the leader in RPA across IMEA,” said Greg Council, Parascript Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. “There are a lot of high value, complex processes that rely on access to document-based information beyond only the text. Parascript’s focus is on enabling any information within a document to be analyzed and processed, even signatures on contracts.”

Using Automation 360, the Automation Anywhere RPA platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation through the automation of repetitive front and back-office business processes, ultimately freeing employees to focus on more innovative, higher-value work.

Parascript Intelligent Document Processing powered by Smart Learning aids RPA automated processes through the conversion of complex document-based information into structured data. Customers can easily train and deploy skills to perform a variety of document-oriented tasks including location and verification of signatures and long passages of handwritten information. Once trained, skills are contained in portable files that are easy to distribute and deploy.

About Parascript, LLC

Parascript develops Intelligent Capture that works like you want. Parascript software, driven by data science and powered by machine learning, automates simple and complex document-oriented tasks such as document classification, document separation and data entry for industries including banking, insurance, logistics and government. It puts the power of a team of data scientists and machine learning experts in your hands. Every year, more than 100 billion documents for financial services, government organizations and the healthcare industry are processed by Parascript software. Visit Parascript.