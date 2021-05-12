CCL Industries Invests in 100th HP Indigo Press to Accelerate Digital Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. and CCL Industries Inc. (“CCL”), a world leader in label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses, and consumers, today announced the milestone installation of CCL’s 100th HP Indigo digital press. CCL’s global fleet of HP Indigo digital label presses is running at more than 60 sites worldwide across its CCL Label, CCL Design, Avery, and Checkpoint operations.

In a move to expand further into the folding carton market, CCL has also installed the world’s first HP Indigo 35K Digital Press at its CCL Label Healthcare facility in Montreal, Canada. The new B2 sheetfed press for cartons and specialty boards offers high-definition printing, security inks, and variable data printing for track-and-trace solutions and security elements. As a result, the HP Indigo folding carton solution can deliver multi-layered brand protection applications on one press, in one pass to serve the health and personal care, plastic card and high-end folding carton markets.

“We have collaborated with HP for more than 15 years in the development of digital printing and workflows in the packaging industry and we are delighted to have reached such a significant milestone with HP Indigo. Their technology continues to be a vital component in our moves to connect digitally with our customers and consumers on a global basis,” said Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCL Industries Inc.

The CCL fleet of more than 100 digital presses spans the breadth of the HP Indigo portfolio, including narrow-web and mid-web labels and packaging presses, as well as the B2 sheetfed HP Indigo 30000 and commercial HP Indigo 12000.

“The continued evolution of HP Indigo’s digital print technologies opens new markets, applications and possibilities for our customers. We are incredibly pleased for CLL to reach their 100th HP Indigo press operating in their global network,” said Haim Levit, general manager, HP Indigo. “We are seeing continued market momentum in smart label and packaging solutions with the need for brands to boost production protection.”

The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 46.5 billion in 2020 to USD 59.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2025, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets. Growth in e-commerce is expected to drive the self-adhesive label markets in North America and Europe, in addition to increasing demand for food and beverages in developing countries.1

(1) MarketsandMarkets, Self-Adhesive labels Market report, June 2020.

