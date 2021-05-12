HEALTHE PARTNERS WITH CROSBY INNOVATIONS, LLC TO LICENSE NEW UVC-222 CLEANING TECHNOLOGY FOR HANDS AND GLOVES

Orlando, FL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe Inc.®, the global leader in UVC and human-centric lighting solutions, announced today that it has entered into a patent and technology license partnership with Crosby Innovations, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Healthe Inc. will manufacture a state-of-the-art UVC 222nm cleaning device which will cleanse hands or gloves of viruses and bacteria. This groundbreaking solution is expected to be available for commercial sale beginning in late Q4.

For over 20 years, Healthe has been a pioneer in the advancement of UV cleaning and circadian technologies for use in a variety of sectors – from healthcare, senior living and commercial real estate to hospitality, government, and transportation. In seeking partners who had experience in the UVC space and the drive and manufacturing skills to help bring its inventions to market, Crosby Innovations felt their technologies would find a natural home with Healthe Inc. This partnership combines Healthe’s UVC manufacturing and innovation experience with Crosby Innovations’ intellectual property innovation to engage a society that is seeking a path back to reopening and a new normal.

“Healthe is excited to partner with Crosby Innovations, LLC, a company that shares our passion for UVC innovation and creating cleaner indoor environments,” said Healthe Chief Scientific Officer Fred Maxik. “By bringing this product to market, we look to inactivate pathogens on hands and gloves without the use of chemicals.”

Subject to obtaining any necessary FDA marketing authorization, the new product, called Healthe HANDS™, will be innovatively designed to use the properties of UVC 222nm light to quickly and easily clean hands with a quick pass under the light. The UVC eliminates the need for hand sanitizers and wipes, which are full of chemicals. It can also inactivate viruses and bacteria on gloves, eliminating the waste of having to throw gloves away and fill up landfills quickly. UVC 222 destroys viruses and bacteria at the source by inactivating the microorganisms’ RNA, and provides a powerful additional solution to your multi-layered virus mitigation strategy.

“I am excited to partner with Healthe Inc. to bring my latest UVC innovation to market,” says Douglas Crosby, M.D., a board-certified physician in emergency medicine and founder of Crosby Innovations, LLC. “We share the goal of creating products that use the power of UVC 222nm light to help solve some of life’s greatest challenges, like destroying viruses and other pathogens quickly and effectively, and to bring this technology to the market so it can start changing the look of the current landscape and getting people back to doing what they love.”

This innovative new UVC device will also help to further expand the broad UVC solution set that Healthe has established, which include the Healthe ENTRY™, Healthe AIR™, Healthe SPACE™ , Healthe CLEANSE®, and Healthe Wand PRO™.

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying UVC, circadian and biological lighting solutions. These include UVC products that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, circadian products that regulate the body’s internal clock, and lighting solutions that boost performance and enhance sleep. Healthe’s mission is to harness the power of light to create a cleaner and more productive shared environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Crosby Innovations, LLC

Crosby Innovations is a US-based UVC technology company with the goal of designing and patenting innovative technologies utilizing properties of UVC 222nm. The company is based in Detroit, Michigan. We fabricate our IP to be simple and easy to use, with effectiveness and functionality as the key elements. Learn more

