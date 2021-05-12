Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

| Source: Teleste Oyj Teleste Oyj

Littoinen, FINLAND


TELESTE CORPORATION                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS         12.5.2021 AT 15:00


Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210512120534_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(3): Volume: 669 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 312 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(5): Volume: 101 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(7): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 3,082 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.teleste.com