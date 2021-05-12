Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 12.5.2021 AT 15:00
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210512120534_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
(2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
(3): Volume: 669 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
(4): Volume: 312 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
(5): Volume: 101 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
(7): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 3,082 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki