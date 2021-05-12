Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Attends West Lake Forum and Exhibits Upgraded Products

Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced the Company attended West Lake Forum - China Pharmaceutical Industry Development Forum (the “Forum”) on April 12, 2021 in Hangzhou, China. The Company also exhibited its upgraded version of Guben Yanling Pill at the Forum.



The West Lake Forum was founded in 2013 and has been held in Hangzhou for eight consecutive years. As an annual event of the healthcare industry in China, and an important platform for cooperation among growing healthcare companies, the Forum has been influential in promoting the cooperation of healthcare companies and the development of China's overall healthcare industry.



The upgraded packaging of Guben Yanling Pill drew attention from many drugstore chains and pharmaceutical distributors immediately after it was exhibited at the Forum. During the Forum, the Company developed cooperative relations with several regional drugstore chains as well as pharmaceutical distributors across China, which the Company believes will contribute to the further growth of the Company.



Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “After talking to many pharmaceutical distributors during the Forum, we have renewed confident in the importance of the healthcare market for middle-aged and older adults. We believe that by unswervingly focusing on the research and development of healthcare products targeting people in this age group, we will be exposed to further business opportunities and a growing market recognition. We expect to build our brand ‘Bai Nian Dan’ into a leading domestic healthcare brand for middle-aged and older adults.”

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/ .

