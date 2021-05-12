Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat as Part of the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat as part of the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/, or by clicking here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3173531/F391B23E756682EFEFE4952267784F45

The webcast will be archived on the Agile Therapeutics website for 30 days following the event.

