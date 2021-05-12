White Oak Transport Selects PowerFleet to Improve Asset Visibility

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing high-value enterprise assets, has been selected by White Oak Transportation, Inc., a leading provider of brokerage, dedicated contract carriage, and truckload carriage based in Decatur, Alabama, to supply its trailer tracking solution to their 875-trailer fleet. PowerFleet’s solar and supercap powered LV-500 combined with its cloud-based software application will provide White Oak Transportation better asset visibility for improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies.



By leveraging PowerFleet’s LV-500, White Oak will be able to upgrade from 3G to 4G/LTE wireless service to ensure continuity of coverage and complete visibility over its fleet. Moreover, the trailer tracking solution will support White Oak Transportation’s commitments with contracted trailer pools at customer locations. With trailers moving to and from facilities and sometimes moved by foreign carrier’s drivers, it's easy to lose track or misplace trailers. Using PowerFleet’s reporting dashboards and analytics to run automated yard checks, White Oak can share trailer location and other key performance indicators (KPIs) with customers to provide them with peace of mind that they are meeting contracted pool requirements.

“The level of data provided by the LV-500 ensures that we gain increased visibility into the fleet and can prioritize driver safety while delivering excellence in client service,” explained Ryan Waller, Vice President of White Oak Transportation. “As some of our contracted trailers stay at our customers’ sites for extended periods, access to accurate usage information is also critical in allowing us to improve preventative maintenance planning.”

The PowerFleet LV-500 delivers frequent reporting on the status and location of trailers through PowerFleet’s cloud-based application and integration into White Cloud’s Transportation Management System. A self-contained device, the LV-500 is dual-powered using solar-powered supercapacitors and long-lasting primary batteries, and can be installed in 10 minutes or less. Its rugged design provides extended years of service and a lower total cost of ownership. The LV-500 solution will help lower costs associated with underutilized trailers by enabling White Oak to expeditiously re-allocate them and by reducing the time required for drivers and yard workers searching for available trailers.

“With the 3G sunset around the corner, White Oak Transportation wanted to upgrade its old devices to a reliable LTE technology solution that will help them monitor and analyze their assets,” said Mark Stanton, GM of Supply Chain at PowerFleet. “Employing our patent pending LV-500 solution addresses the many challenges of having trailers offsite for long periods of time and is ideal for ongoing fleet maintenance and management.”

To learn more about the latest PowerFleet solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About White Oak Transportation, Inc.

White Oak Transportation is a privately held asset-based carrier that began operations in 1999. The company provides a wide range of transportation solutions that includes brokerage, dedicated contract carriage, and truckload carriage in various lengths of haul throughout the Southeastern, Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic United States. For more information, visit www.whiteoaktrans.com.

