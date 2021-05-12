Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Transition Services Agreement with High Wire Networks

BOCA RATON, Fla., and BATAVIA, Ill, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), a single-source provider of next-generation communications network and professional services to telecommunications and enterprise markets, announces today the Company’s entry into a Transition Services Agreement (the “Agreement” or “TSA”) with High Wire Networks Inc. (“High Wire”). This Agreement will help govern the relationship between the Company and High Wire as the parties await satisfaction of certain closing conditions set forth in their previously announced Merger Agreement.

High Wire is a global provider of managed security, professional services and commercial/industrial electrical solutions delivered exclusively through a channel sales model. High Wire’s Overwatch managed security platform-as-a-service offers organizations end-to-end protection for networks, data, endpoints, and users via multiyear recurring revenue contracts in this fast-growing technology segment. Going forward, as part of the TSA, Spectrum will be able record the EBITDA of High Wire as revenue on its own financial statements.

“As we await PPP forgiveness from the SBA, we are moving forward with our transformation of Spectrum, said Mark Porter, CEO of High Wire. “While the SBA might have delayed our Closing, there is much work that can be done to leverage the synergies of our two companies, ignite our respective sales and accelerate our upward trajectory. During the trailing 12 months, the combined entities currently under SGSI management produced over $40 million in revenue while fighting business disruptions headwinds from COVID 19. The new management team has worked hard to streamline, and are already seeing progress as those headwinds ease, paving the way for significant growth.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/



About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers, and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration, and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our new Overwatch Managed Security Platform-as-a-Service enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that’s easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at http://www.highwirenetworks.com

