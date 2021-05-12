DZS and Andorix Help Global Real Estate Company Complete Fiber-based Smart Building Transformation

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, today announced that QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal) has leveraged DZS FiberLAN technology as a cornerstone for the successful fiber-based digital transformation of its commercial properties across Canada. Supported by Canadian systems integrator and DZS Elite partner Andorix, QuadReal has broadly implemented a world-class, converged Passive Optical LAN infrastructure from DZS to improve its customer experience, unlock significant CAPEX and OPEX savings and future-proof its Canadian portfolio of properties for the emerging hyper-connected world featuring multi-gigabit data rates, 5G services and smart buildings and spaces.



“We are excited to be working closely with DZS and Andorix to pioneer the deployment of Passive Optical LAN as the technology of choice to support base-building and tenant services in both new and existing properties,” said Thano Lambrinos, Vice President, Smart Building Technology & Digital Innovation at QuadReal. “With fiber-based digital connectivity foundations, we can enable smart building outcomes. These can dramatically improve operational efficiency and productivity, enhance sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint. They also decrease operational and cyber risk and deliver unique services that enhance the customer experience and allow us to differentiate our properties in the market.”

To date, QuadReal has performed one of the largest rollouts of Passive Optical LAN in both existing and new buildings among North American real estate firms. Its FiberLAN deployment across over 40 of its North American assets enables the company to integrate building services such as video surveillance, HVAC, access control, public Wi-Fi, Internet of Things sensors/devices and other smart building systems both existing and planned. This unified network enables QuadReal to have access to aggregated and integrated data and analytics that can help improve operations and ultimately better serve customers and tenants.

“Commercial property and enterprise facility trends like the explosion of Internet of Things (IoT) adoption, the rise of 5G and private LTE, and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart building innovation are all driving a surge in network traffic growth alongside the need for always-on access,” said Jay Hilbert, Executive President of AEMEA Sales at DZS. “With DZS’ enterprise optical LAN solutions, which leverage our deep heritage in fiber access and customer premises equipment, QuadReal is able to connect critical base building services and enable data aggregation and integration that drives actionable insights to meet customer’s needs today and in the future. It is an honor to collaborate with our integration partner Andorix in their support of QuadReal’s standard-setting transformation and we are excited for the potential that the model they are pioneering has for transforming the economics and tenant experience for the entire industry.”

DZS has been a pioneer in the global PON market, able to deliver highly reliable, highest quality and extremely high-value solutions and component options at scale. Its new generation plug-and-play FiberLAN solutions portfolio leverages DZS Velocity optical line terminal (OLT) and access switches, paired with DZS Helix optical network terminals (ONTs) and an extensive range of complementary solution components tailorable to optimize virtually any deployment scenario. In relation to legacy copper infrastructure, DZS FiberLAN solutions are inherently less expensive, faster, more reliable, more compact, more discrete, more adaptable, longer-lasting, greener and more secure.

“Fiber-in-the-building is a mature market alternative to traditional active networks and has the power to transform enterprise buildings into something completely different from what they are today,” said Wayne Kim, Founder and CEO, Andorix. “Because of the unlimited bandwidth promise of fiber infrastructures, they are central to creating converged networks that integrate smart spaces, enable indoor 5G and support the sensor-driven facility systems of the future. We are excited to be partnering with DZS, a worldwide leader in Passive Optical LAN solutions, to deliver ultra-high-speed, low-latency fiber networks to transform and further differentiate QuadReal’s commercial portfolio across North America.”

For more information regarding DZS and its FiberLAN portfolio, visit Fiber LAN – DZS (dzsi.com) .

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

About Andorix

Andorix is a smart building enabler and systems integrator for real estate properties. We help our customers maximize their property values by modernizing and optimizing their building operation with a focus on security, scalability and efficiency. Purpose-built for real estate operators, our vendor-agnostic digital infrastructure solution provides a platform to support 5G, IoT and future smart building technologies.

Press Inquiries:

McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.

Mobile: +1 408.888.6787

Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com