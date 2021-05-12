Dorman Announces Nearly 500 New Products, Including Exclusive Transmission Oil Cooler Lines

Highlights:



New transmission oil cooler lines for more than 5 million domestic vehicles.



New complex electronics and ADAS solutions, including cruise control distance sensors.



New OE FIX braided stainless steel flexible fuel lines for select GM trucks.

COLMAR, Pa., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 496 new automotive repair products, giving installers and owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative solutions designed to help them save time and money.



Dorman continues to add to its industry-leading catalog of transmission oil cooler lines, with 10 new solutions this month, eight of which are aftermarket-exclusive. This month’s new products cover more than 5 million vehicles in operation, including a wide range of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler vehicles from 2000 through the current model year.

Transmission lines serve a vital function in keeping automatic transmissions running at optimal temperatures, but they eventually fail from corrosion at connections or lines separating, causing leaks. Newer thermostatic bypass valves can also clog on these lines, which could potentially cause a pressure burst.

Dorman now has nearly 400 direct replacements transmission lines available, and all of these designs undergo a dozen different quality performance tests to help ensure reliability, such as a grueling 120-hour salt spray test for corrosion resistance of the lines’ zinc and clear chromate coating.

Other highlights in this month’s release include:

New complex electronics solutions, including cruise control distance sensors for more than 1.2 million late model Ford and Lincoln vehicles, and other advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) products such as lane and park assist cameras.

More than 30 unique new control arms covering more than 15 million vehicles, including late model coverage for a wide range of domestic, European and Asian vehicle makes.

New OE FIX braided stainless steel flexible fuel lines for select Chevrolet and GMC trucks (part numbers 819-800 and 819-801). The original equipment lines on these vehicles can fail from deterioration caused by corroded fittings. Dorman’s lines are made of braided stainless steel over flexible PTFE tubing for improved durability. Made to exact length for specified applications, they also feature corrosion-resistant stainless steel fittings.



These are just a few of the innovations Dorman is announcing this month. To sign up to receive Dorman’s new product announcements directly each month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup.

