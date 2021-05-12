Sterling National Bank announces that “Skye”, its Cognitive Customer Service Agent, has successfully handled more than two million customer inquiries

NEW YORK and PEARL RIVER, N.Y., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling National Bank, the wholly-owned operating bank subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp, today announced that following the June 2020 implementation of Amelia, the industry leading Digital Employee™, the Bank’s “Skye” product has successfully handled more than two million customer service requests.



Skye uses Amelia’s cutting edge cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) technology and advanced machine learning capabilities to interact conversationally, in natural language. It provides customers with answers to common questions, such as inquiries related to account balances, recent transactions, and online banking issues. For routine requests, Skye shortens the time from inquiry to resolution - allowing users with more complex issues to speak with a Sterling customer service representative more quickly.

Since launch, Skye has handled over two million customer requests and now solves close to 50% of the most common customer requests received by Sterling’s Contact Center. Sterling plans to incorporate the Amelia technology into a solution that will further enhance the customer experience and increase the number of interactions Skye can support.

“With the support of Amelia’s technology, we have been able to maintain the high level of service our customers have come to expect. Automating the process for many common customer requests means that we have been able to continue resolving service requests quickly, allowing our agents to focus primarily on providing guidance and solving more complex issues,” said Luis Massiani, Sterling National Bank President. “The Amelia Platform has transformed our approach to customer service and to the overall customer experience we deliver. Reaching the two million customer request milestone is an incredible achievement and an example of how people and technology can work together to deliver value and service in today’s digital-first world.”

“Those organizations that have embraced the hybrid workforce of digital and human employees have proved to be the most resilient in response to the pandemic. The partnership between humans and androids enabled a consistency of service that was often impossible to maintain with a solely human workforce given the global disruption,” comments Chetan Dube, CEO at Amelia, an IPsoft company. “As we move beyond the pandemic, it’s clear that the future of customer service lies in the partnership between humans and AI. The successful implementation of the Amelia Platform by Sterling National Bank demonstrates the power of this partnership.”

About Amelia, an IPsoft Company

Amelia, an IPsoft Company, is the world’s largest privately held AI software company and a leader in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI™. In 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise-wide automation with the Amelia HyperAutomation Platform, originally named 1Desk. In 2020 we introduced the world’s first online marketplace for Digital Employees (DigitalWorkforce.ai) and removed the technical barriers to implement conversational AI by introducing a no code Digital Employee Builder. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelia´s roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 500 of the world’s leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications and other industries. See how Amelia, an IPsoft Company, is powering the Future of Work at www.amelia.ai.

About Sterling National Bank

Sterling National Bank specializes in the delivery of financial services and solutions for small to mid-size businesses and consumers within the communities we serve through a distinctive team-based delivery approach utilizing highly experienced, fully dedicated relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit www.snb.com.

