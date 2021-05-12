Investors Who Have Lost Money in Their Aterian, Inc. Investment Should Contact Block & Leviton, Who Is Investigating Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against Aterian

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP announces that the firm is investigating whether Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) committed securities fraud. Investors who have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, please visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ater.



This morning, short seller Culper Research issued a report on Aterian titled “Aterian (ATER): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You.” In this report, Culper wrote that Aterian, formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings, “has ties to convicted criminals and is promoting what [Culper] believe[s] is an overhyped ‘AI’ narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business.” For example, Culper wrote that Aterian purchased Healing Solutions, which Aterian “has now pitched . . . as a ‘recurring revenue’ essential oils business, but we think this is highly deceiving: the company’s revenue growth came from hand sanitizer sales starting in June 2020,” representing “COVID-driven business that is never coming back.”

Aterian shares are down approximately 15% in intraday trading on May 4, 2021, and are down by well over 50% from their February 2021 high trading price of $48.99 per share. Investors who have lost money on their Aterian investment – whether or not they have sold that investment – are potentially eligible and should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Block & Leviton is considering filing a securities class action lawsuit to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

