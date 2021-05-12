Global Femtech Market Size Value Will Grow to USD 71,000 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Femtech Market By Solution (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Digital Health), By Application (Reproductive Health, Pelvic and Uterine Care, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, and General Wellness) and By End-User (Individuals, Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Femtech Market was estimated at USD 15,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 71,000 Million by 2026. The global Femtech Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% from 2020 to 2026”.

Femtech Market: Key Market Insights Overview

The idea of digitally monitoring women's health is relatively new. Ida Tin, a Danish entrepreneur and founder of Clue, a period-and fertility-tracking device, coined the term femtech in 2016. As a business sector, femtech incorporates essentially every other digital or standard women's health tools, including mobile apps, internet-connected medical devices, wearables, hygiene products, and others.

Femtech Market: Industry Major Market Players

Aparito

Ava Science Inc.

Bloomlife Inc.

Bonzun

Elvie

Grace.health

Hera Med Ltd.

iBreve Ltd.

LactApp

NaturalCycles Nordic AB

Niramai Health Analytix Pvt Ltd

Pregnolia AG

SteadySense GmbH.

Market Dynamics

In both developed and developing regions, the necessary transformation of the structure of healthcare and medicine does not catch up with the rapid progress of technology in the health care industry. Our society treats women's health issues as a prohibited topic, making it difficult for women to find medical care and healthcare advice. With accelerated technology adoption, females are primarily turning towards an accessible technological solution for their health-related issues. The solution includes diagnostics integrated with a smartphone, wearables for a virtual meeting with doctors experts. Although rising AI innovations and collaborations with public healthcare agencies are factors that can be asserted as significant industry propellers, demographics, urban-rural segregation, and fluctuating population socio-economic status can be regarded as strong market restraints. Furthermore, stigma related to women's health, particularly those related to sexual health, birth control, menstruation, and fertility can limit femtech market growth. Despite all the stigmas related to women's health issues, it is anticipated that increased funding in personalized wellness and consumer healthcare technology will create many opportunities for the global femtech market. Furthermore, continuous femtech innovations are likely to promote the global femtech market from experimental trials into the mainstream.

Solution-wise, the market is classified into diagnostics, therapeutics, and digital health. Digital health holds the leading share of the Femtech market, based on the solution sectors. This sector generated revenues attributable to USD 14,200 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 55,500 million by 2027. As per our team, this sector is anticipated to bolster at a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2026. Increasing physician adoption of digital healthcare technology for prescription of chronic diseases such as Diabetes, Arthritis, Asthma, etc. accompanied by increasing government efforts to promote digital health, is expected to provide a lucrative growth to this sector. Femtech's applications include pregnancy and nursing, pelvic & uterine health, reproductive health, and general health & wellness. Based on applications, the Pregnancy and Nursing Care segment is projected to dominate the femtech industry. This segment generated revenues of USD 7,000 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 28,000 million by 2027. The government's favorable policies to enhance women's healthcare and raise awareness are likely to boost the growth of this segment. The industry is bifurcated into individuals, hospitals, fertility clinics, surgical and diagnostic centers based on end-user. The segment for hospitals is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to the accessibility of emergency facilities, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of skilled healthcare technicians.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the femtech industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of solution, application, end-user, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

The term femtech(female technology) is used for software, services, diagnostics, device, etc. dedicated to the well-being of women’s health. Its services include but not limited to general well-being, pelvic and uterine care, reproductive health, pregnancy, and nursing care. Maternal care, pregnancy care, and Fertility are crucial areas for ladies with their later pregnancies. Digital communication, advanced medical technologies, and disruptive innovations have gradually become inseparable from providing best practices for the healthcare of pregnant women. The induction of new femtech solutions such as fertility tracking mobile applications and wearables has led to bolstering the demand for egg freezing, embryo screening, and other services. Women are becoming much more aware of various applications related to feminine health. This trend in the sector of modern healthcare fueled the growth of the global femtech market. Key players operating in developed countries are heavily investing in software-enabled products. These huge investments in femtech avail lucrative opportunities across various topological regions, thereby accelerating the market growth over the forecast period.

Femtech Market report is segmented based on solution, application, and end-user. Solution-wise, the market is classified into diagnostics, therapeutics, and digital health. In terms of application, the market segment is sectored into reproductive health, pelvic and uterine care, pregnancy and nursing care, and general wellness. On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into individuals, hospitals, diagnostics centers, and others.

In 2019 the region of North America retained the leading share of the global Femtech market. It accounted for 40% shares of the total market in 2019. The femtech industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to bolster at a CAGR of 18% for the forecast period. This is mainly due to a large number of patients that are vulnerable to numerous chronic and infectious diseases in countries such as India and China. Increased government support and general awareness of women's health care are expected to fuel the development of the regional industry in the years ahead. Additionally, the growing IT industry in APAC will further support the growth of the femtech industry.

Browse the full “Femtech Market By Solution (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Digital Health), By Application (Reproductive Health, Pelvic and Uterine Care, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, and General Wellness) and By End-User (Individuals, Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/femtech-market

This report segments the Femtech market as follows:

Global femtech Market: By Solution Segmentation Analysis

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Digital health

Global femtech Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Reproductive health

Pelvic and Uterine Care

Pregnancy and Nursing Care

General wellness

Global femtech Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Individuals

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research

After detailed interviews with top healthcare industry executives, we estimated that the global market is expected to grow substantially by nearly 17% by the end of 2026.

As per an online survey done by the FnF team, Pregnancy and Nursing care is the most used application of femtech and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2026.

The top researchers of the healthcare industry suggested focusing on smart tampons for monthly testing to collect biological samples. Such an innovation could help doctors in the early prediction of diseases such as ovarian cancer, larynx, etc.

Based on the observation on test marketing, our analyst predicted that the application of femtech for reproductive health is anticipated to bolster the global market with approximately 18% CAGR from 2020 to 2026.

Through primary research, it was established that femtech market was valued at around USD 18,500 million in 2019.

On the basis of end-users, the hospital category held the leading share of more than 43% in 2019. According to the end-users of the femtech industry, the availability of resources such as emergency facilities, skilled professionals is some of the prime reasons attracting them.

