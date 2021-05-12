Global Natural Fibers Markets Report 2021: Revenues for Natural Fibers 2020-2030 by Fiber Types, Markets and Region

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Natural Fibers 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are global concerns regarding the use of non-renewable materials in manufacturing, and increasing environmental legislation.

There is pressure, both consumer and regulatory, for products that are more environmentally friendly and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As a result, the use of natural fibers in products and composites will continue to grow as major contributors towards a biobased economy.

Fibers derived from bio-based sources such as plant-based (ligno) cellulosics and animal-based protein are termed natural fibers. This includes natural cellulosic fibers such as cotton, jute, sisal, coir, flax, hemp, abaca, ramie, etc.) and protein-based fibers such as wool and silk.

They possess advantages over synthetic fibres including widespread availability, low cost, low density, acceptable modulus-weight ratio, high acoustic damping, low manufacturing energy consumption, low carbon footprint and biodegradability.

Report contents include:

Market drivers for natural fibers.

Market trends.

Global revenues for natural fibers 2020-2030, by fiber types, market and region.

Technology challenges.

COVID-19 market impact.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Profiles of 143 natural fiber companies. Companies profiled include Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 What are natural fibers?

3.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic

3.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers

3.4 Market drivers for natural fibers

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Covid-19 impact



4 NATURAL FIBER TYPES

4.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

4.2 Advantages of natural fibers

4.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

4.3.1 Seed fibers

4.3.1.1 Cotton

4.3.1.2 Kapok

4.3.1.3 Luffa

4.3.2 Bast fibers

4.3.2.1 Jute

4.3.2.2 Hemp

4.3.2.3 Flax

4.3.2.4 Ramie

4.3.2.5 Kenaf

4.3.3 Leaf fibers

4.3.3.1 Sisal

4.3.3.2 Abaca

4.3.4 Fruit fibers

4.3.4.1 Coir

4.3.4.2 Banana

4.3.4.3 Pineapple

4.3.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

4.3.5.1 Rice fiber

4.3.5.2 Corn

4.3.6 Cane, grasses and reed

4.3.6.1 Switch grass

4.3.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

4.3.6.3 Bamboo

4.3.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

4.3.7 Modified natural polymers

4.3.7.1 Mycelium

4.3.7.2 Chitosan

4.3.7.3 Alginate

4.4 Animal (fibrous protein)

4.4.1 Wool

4.4.1.1 Alternative wool materials

4.4.2 Silk fiber

4.4.2.1 Alternative silk materials

4.4.3 Leather

4.4.3.1 Alternative leather materials

4.4.4 Down

4.4.4.1 Alternative down materials

4.5 Polysaccharides

4.5.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.5.1.1 Market analysis

4.5.1.2 Producers

4.5.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

4.5.2.1 Market analysis

4.5.2.2 Producers

4.5.3 Cellulose nanofibers

4.5.3.1 Market analysis

4.5.3.2 Producers



5 MARKETS FOR NATURAL FIBERS

5.1 Composites

5.1.1 Applications

5.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

5.1.2.1 Properties

5.1.2.2 Applications

5.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

5.1.3.1 Automotive

5.1.3.2 Applications

5.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

5.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

5.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

5.1.6.1 Flax

5.1.6.2 Kenaf

5.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

5.2 Aerospace

5.2.1 Market overview

5.3 Automotive

5.3.1 Market overview

5.3.2 Applications of natural fibers

5.4 Building/construction

5.4.1 Market overview

5.4.2 Applications of natural fibers

5.5 Sports and leisure

5.5.1 Market overview

5.6 Textiles

5.6.1 Market overview

5.6.2 Consumer apparel

5.6.3 Geotextiles

5.7 Packaging

5.7.1 Market overview



6 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET

6.1 Overall global fibers market

6.2 Plant-based fiber production

6.3 Animal-based natural fiber production



7 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES



8 REFERENCES

