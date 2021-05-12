Biostimulants Market to Reach USD 5.35 Billion By 2027; Increasing Demand for Organic Products Globally to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biostimulants market size is expected to gain traction by reaching USD 5.35 billion by 2027. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Biostimulants Market, 2020 – 2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 2.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.65% between 2020 and 2027.

The increasing demand for organic food products and the increasing support from the government to promote bio-agri products will boost the adoption of the product worldwide. For instance, in February 2021, the Government of India allocated around INR 126 crore for the Startup India Seed Fund for the fiscal year 2021-22. According to the government, the funds are meant to provide able assistance financially to the startups involved in sectors such as biotechnology, water management, and others.

COVID-19 has resulted in several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies globally, several manufacturing facilities have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries to bring the economy back is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on source, the market is bifurcated into microbial and non-microbial. On the basis of active ingredients, the market is classified into seaweed extracts, humic substances, vitamins & amino acids, microbial amendments, and others.

Moreover, based on application, the market is segregated into foliar application, soil treatment, and seed treatment. Besides, on the basis of crop, the market is classified into row crops, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and others.

Based on crop, the row crops segment held a global biostimulants market share of about 45.78% in 2019 and is expected to showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the large cultivation area.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biostimulants-market-100414





What does the Report Include?

The global market for biostimulants report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027.

Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Organic Food Products to Propel Market Growth

According to the Pesticide Action Network UK, prolonged exposure to synthetic pesticides has been linked to the onset of chronic disorders such as cancer, asthma, Parkinson’s, anxiety, etc. Besides, these types of pesticides contaminate water, soil, vegetation, and air while having an adverse effect on human beings upon consumption. Therefore, the increasing awareness regarding the ill-effect of these products has led to the adoption of organic products in the agriculture sector. The microbial and plant-derived products aid in enhancing the growth of the plant, improving fertility, and have negligible impact on the environment. Owing to these factors, the surging consumption of organic produce is anticipated to contribute to the global biostimulants market growth during the foreseeable future.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Biostimulants Market are:

Bayer CropScience (Leverkusen, Germany)

Valagro S.p.A (Atessa, Italy)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Isagro S.p.A (Milan, Italy)

Syngenta AG (Basel, Switzerland)

UPL (Mumbai, India)

Biostadt India Limited (Mumbai, India)

Koppert Biological Systems (Rodenrijs, Netherlands)

Biochimica S.p.A (Bologna, Italy)

Lallemand (Wisconsin, United States)

Marrone Bio Innovations (California, United States)

AlgaEnergy (Madrid, Spain)





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/biostimulants-market-100414





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 582.23 million in 2019 and is expected to hold a significant position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing adoption of advanced technology in agriculture and the supportive government policies that promote the utilization of sustainable farming practices in the region.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to experience significant growth backed by the increasing adoption of quality agriculture products and the surging organic farming sector that will propel the demand for advanced biostimulants in the region between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Invest in R&D Activities to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is fragmented by major companies that are focusing on maintaining their presence. They are doing so by proactively investing in the R&D activities to develop advanced biostimulants to cater to the growing demand for organic techniques in the agriculture sector. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their position in the global marketplace.





Industry Development:

March 2020 - Syngenta signed an exclusive 15 years contract with SICIT Group. The contract is aimed at supplying ISABION and HICURE to promote sustainable agriculture.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/biostimulants-market-100414





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Applicationology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Seaweed Production & Agriculture Uses Biostimulants Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Biostimulants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Microbial Biostimulants Non-microbial Biostimulants By Active Ingredients (Value) Seaweed Extracts Humic Substances Vitamins & Amino Acids Microbial Amendments Others By Application (Value) Foliar Treatment Soil Treatment Seed Treatment By Crop (Value) Row Crops Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biostimulants-market-100414





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Biofertilizers Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers, and Others), Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, VAM, and Others), Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), Crop Type, and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Agricultural Microbials Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, and Others), Formulation (Dry and Liquid), Function (Soil Amendment and Crop Protection), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Agricultural Biologicals Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, and Biofertilizers), Source (Microbial and Biochemicals), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), By Crops, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd