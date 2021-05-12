Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $210.5 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Market - Analysis By Disease Indication (Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis), Drug Class, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Pandemic, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Market, valued at USD 210.5 Billion in the year 2020, has been driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, advances in medical technology, government support for inflammatory bowel disease treatment research, and the ubiquity of anxiety and depression.

Moreover, factors such as the irregular food habits, unhealthy lifestyle of people, increased level of pollution and increase in alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking are likely to contribute towards the growth of the IBD market.

Additionally, rise in investments in building a robust pipeline for IBD, increase in lifestyle-related risk factors and growing popularity of prebiotic and probiotic foods are likely to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The North America region dominates the market. In North America, rising prevalence and incidence of IBD across the region is the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, an increasing number of cigarette-smokers in United States and significant funding in the IBD field in Canada is further estimated to boost the growth of the IBD market in the region.

The IBD market in North America has remained at the forefront in terms of growth opportunities as well as developments in the field of Crohn's Disease over the years. The region is likely to continue to account for a significant piece of the revenue pie over the next few years as well, thanks to the presence of several pharmaceutical and biosciences companies and the presence of numerous leading players in the field of Crohn's Disease.

Additionally, increasing geriatric population base and prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease and also well-developed healthcare expenditure coupled with increased per capita healthcare expenditure across regions would enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

