Global Smart Container Market Will Reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Smart Container Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Connectivity Devices, Telematics, and Telemetry Devices, and Services), By Technology (GPS, Cellular, BLE, LoRa WAN, and Others), By Vertical (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others), and By Regions – Global Industry Analysis on Growth, Size, Share Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

“According to the research report, the global Smart Container Market was estimated at USD 3.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2026. The global Smart Container Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2020 to 2026”.

Smart Container Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Smart Containers are the next step in digitization, with each shipping container communicating with one another via real-time Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Smart containers provide real-time information about the location and state of the shipment to freight forwarders, shipping lines, customers, and customs agents. They will provide you with complete visibility of your cargo 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of the location of the containerized shipment, and will even notify you of any major events that occur en route. Smart containers are becoming so popular that Loginno, an Israel-based company with expertise in logistical innovations, held a competition last year to convert the winner's containers into smart containers, resulting in the establishment of the "World's First Digital Shipping Company." Global supply chains are advocating for greater information system integration, and emerging technologies such as smart containers, blockchains, and IoT are poised to revolutionize the way information is processed in maritime transport, port terminals, port community systems, and administrations.

Smart Container Market: Industry Major Market Players

Globe Tracker

Orbcomm

Traxens

Nexiot AG

Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Smart Containers Group AG

Ambrosus

Phillips Connect Technologies (Division of Phillips Industries)

ZillionSource Technologies Co. Ltd. (Cisco)

SeaLand (Maersk)

The use of smart containers will provide endless treasures for shipping companies. When a customer orders an empty smart container for loading, the shipping company will know the distribution of the source of goods, the variety of goods, the volume of goods, and so on. This information, combined with other data, forms very practical business intelligence and first-hand statistical materials that will guide and assist the shipping company’s precision marketing. This data may have had to be manually collected before, but now smart container technology can replace a large part of the workload, reducing labor costs for shipping companies.

The use of smart containers will provide shipping companies with an endless supply of treasures. When a customer orders an empty smart container for loading, the shipping company will know the source of goods, the variety of goods, the volume of goods, and so on. When combined with other data, this information creates very useful business intelligence and first-hand statistical materials that will guide and assist the shipping company's precision marketing. Previously, this data had to be collected manually, but smart container technology can now replace a large portion of the workload, lowering labor costs for shipping companies.

Market Dynamics

The e-commerce industry is becoming increasingly popular. Consumers are increasingly ordering groceries and other food products online, owing to high internet penetration and rising demand for convenience. Services like Amazon Fresh are becoming more popular, allowing customers to shop for fresh produce without leaving their homes. Another popular fad is subscription services, which include everything from snacks to specialty products to meal kits that include everything needed to cook a meal from scratch. The need for smart containers in business trade is growing in order to ensure the proper delivery of goods at the customer's location. Humidity variations, movement and status, shock detection, door opening, and geofencing capabilities are all included in the smart containers.

With increased worldwide trade and complications in the supply chain, the demand for advanced smart containers is increasing. Demand for modular, connected, and flexible systems will help to improve process efficiency along with shipment visibility and monitoring. Smaller containers and innovative packaging have the potential to standardize urban logistics as city delivery volumes increase. Improved materials and technological advancements aid in the development and commercialization of efficient and sustainable supply chains. The use of advance IoT solutions in packaging will significantly improve visibility, security and traceability.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Smart Container Market Growth

The smart container market is dominated by North America. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR between 2021 and 2027. Food & beverage is expected to have the largest market share in 2020, while pharmaceutical is expected to be the fastest-growing industry vertical in the smart container market. During the analysis period, Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share for smart container. The growth of Europe smart container market is primarily driven by the presence of key market participants, such as CMA CGM, MSC, Maersk, and Hamburg Sud, which have a strong demand for smart shipping container solutions. As per ECSA (European Community Shipowners' Associations), European shipowners control over 40% of the world's merchant fleet and also provide shipping services across the globe.

Browse the full “Smart Container Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Connectivity Devices, Telematics and Telemetry Devices, and Services), By Technology (GPS, Cellular, BLE, LoRa WAN, and Others), By Vertical (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others), and By Regions – Global Industry Analysis on Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-smart-container-market-by-offering-hardware-software

The global smart container market is segmented as follows:

By Offering:

Hardware Gas Sensors Temperature Sensors Pressure Sensors Humidity Sensors Other Sensors Telematics and Telemetry Devices Connectivity Devices

Software

Services

By Technology:

BLE

GPS

LoRa WAN

Cellular

Others

By End-user Vertical:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Others

Key Features of Smart Container Market Report:

Smart Container Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Smart Container Market : Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Smart Container Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Smart Container Market segments’ trend and forecast

Smart Container Market ’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Smart Container Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends in the Smart Container Market .

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

