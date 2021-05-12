Global Home Care Market Report 2020-2021: Shortage Of 446,100 Home Health Aides Expected By 2025

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Care Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2020 home health agencies experienced many challenges due to COVID-19 but opportunities for future growth remain. The 2020 Home Care Market Report examines market trends within home health, hospice, home infusion and the durable medical equipment market.
- Three months into the pandemic, 92% of home health agencies reported revenue declines
- Over 50% of hospice providers experienced a decrease in admissions due to COVID-19
- Home health professionals rate private-duty home care and Medicare-certified home health as the greatest potential for growth
- 64% of home care agencies freeze hiring due to uncertainty of Patient-Driven Groupings Model
Who Should Buy This Report
- Healthcare investors
- Health systems
- Healthcare distributors
- Healthcare manufactures
- Group Purchasing Organizations
- Government Health Agencies
- State Health Agencies
- Healthcare Providers
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Home Health Market Overview
- Home Health Market Valued At $116 Billion
- 90% Of Home Care Agencies Have Decline In Admissions Due To COVID-19
- Nearly Two-Thirds Of Home Health Providers Have Revenue Declines of 20% Or More Due To COVID-19
- Private Duty Home Care And Home Health Services Under Medicare Offer Greatest Growth Opportunities
- Staffing And Changing Payment Models Seen As Home Care's Top Challenges
- Shortage Of 446,100 Home Health Aides Expected By 2025
- 64% of Home Care Agencies Freeze Hiring Due To Uncertainty of Patient-Driven Groupings Model's Impact
- Caregiver Turnover Rate Higher Than National Average
- Nearly A Third Of Home Care Workers Are Over The Age of 55
- 40% Of Home Care Agencies Did Not Plan To Invest In Remote-Patient Monitoring Before COVID-19
- 73% Of Home Care Professionals Using Technology Use Telehealth During COVID-19
- Home Care Is Half The Cost Of A Private Nursing Home Room
- Home Infusion Market Valued At $8.4 Billion In 2019
- Over Half Of Hospice Providers Experience Admission Decreases During COVID-19
- Hospice Providers Rate Staffing As Their Greatest Challenge
- Hospice Utilization Declines Slightly In 2019
- Out-Of-Pocket Payments Are Largest Revenue Source For DME Suppliers
- COVID-19 Causes Supply Chain Disruptions
- During First Four Months of PDGM, Home Health Providers See $1.3 Billion Reduction In Medicare Payments
- Medicare Advantage Changes Provide Opportunity For Home Care Agencies
- GHX Reports $8.8 Billion In Distributed Sales For Home Healthcare In 2019
- GHX Reports Home Health Sales By Segment
- GHX Reports Top Distributed Home Health Products By Category
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vejljz