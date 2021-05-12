Global Home Care Market Report 2020-2021: Shortage Of 446,100 Home Health Aides Expected By 2025

Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Care Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020 home health agencies experienced many challenges due to COVID-19 but opportunities for future growth remain. The 2020 Home Care Market Report examines market trends within home health, hospice, home infusion and the durable medical equipment market.

  • Three months into the pandemic, 92% of home health agencies reported revenue declines
  • Over 50% of hospice providers experienced a decrease in admissions due to COVID-19
  • Home health professionals rate private-duty home care and Medicare-certified home health as the greatest potential for growth
  • 64% of home care agencies freeze hiring due to uncertainty of Patient-Driven Groupings Model

Who Should Buy This Report

  • Healthcare investors
  • Health systems
  • Healthcare distributors
  • Healthcare manufactures
  • Group Purchasing Organizations
  • Government Health Agencies
  • State Health Agencies
  • Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Home Health Market Overview
  • Home Health Market Valued At $116 Billion
  • 90% Of Home Care Agencies Have Decline In Admissions Due To COVID-19
  • Nearly Two-Thirds Of Home Health Providers Have Revenue Declines of 20% Or More Due To COVID-19
  • Private Duty Home Care And Home Health Services Under Medicare Offer Greatest Growth Opportunities
  • Staffing And Changing Payment Models Seen As Home Care's Top Challenges
  • Shortage Of 446,100 Home Health Aides Expected By 2025
  • 64% of Home Care Agencies Freeze Hiring Due To Uncertainty of Patient-Driven Groupings Model's Impact
  • Caregiver Turnover Rate Higher Than National Average
  • Nearly A Third Of Home Care Workers Are Over The Age of 55
  • 40% Of Home Care Agencies Did Not Plan To Invest In Remote-Patient Monitoring Before COVID-19
  • 73% Of Home Care Professionals Using Technology Use Telehealth During COVID-19
  • Home Care Is Half The Cost Of A Private Nursing Home Room
  • Home Infusion Market Valued At $8.4 Billion In 2019
  • Over Half Of Hospice Providers Experience Admission Decreases During COVID-19
  • Hospice Providers Rate Staffing As Their Greatest Challenge
  • Hospice Utilization Declines Slightly In 2019
  • Out-Of-Pocket Payments Are Largest Revenue Source For DME Suppliers
  • COVID-19 Causes Supply Chain Disruptions
  • During First Four Months of PDGM, Home Health Providers See $1.3 Billion Reduction In Medicare Payments
  • Medicare Advantage Changes Provide Opportunity For Home Care Agencies
  • GHX Reports $8.8 Billion In Distributed Sales For Home Healthcare In 2019
  • GHX Reports Home Health Sales By Segment
  • GHX Reports Top Distributed Home Health Products By Category

