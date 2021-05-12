Global Home Care Market Report 2020-2021: Shortage Of 446,100 Home Health Aides Expected By 2025

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Care Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020 home health agencies experienced many challenges due to COVID-19 but opportunities for future growth remain. The 2020 Home Care Market Report examines market trends within home health, hospice, home infusion and the durable medical equipment market.

Three months into the pandemic, 92% of home health agencies reported revenue declines

Over 50% of hospice providers experienced a decrease in admissions due to COVID-19

Home health professionals rate private-duty home care and Medicare-certified home health as the greatest potential for growth

64% of home care agencies freeze hiring due to uncertainty of Patient-Driven Groupings Model

Who Should Buy This Report

Healthcare investors

Health systems

Healthcare distributors

Healthcare manufactures

Group Purchasing Organizations

Government Health Agencies

State Health Agencies

Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Home Health Market Overview

Home Health Market Valued At $116 Billion

90% Of Home Care Agencies Have Decline In Admissions Due To COVID-19

Nearly Two-Thirds Of Home Health Providers Have Revenue Declines of 20% Or More Due To COVID-19

Private Duty Home Care And Home Health Services Under Medicare Offer Greatest Growth Opportunities

Staffing And Changing Payment Models Seen As Home Care's Top Challenges

Shortage Of 446,100 Home Health Aides Expected By 2025

64% of Home Care Agencies Freeze Hiring Due To Uncertainty of Patient-Driven Groupings Model's Impact

Caregiver Turnover Rate Higher Than National Average

Nearly A Third Of Home Care Workers Are Over The Age of 55

40% Of Home Care Agencies Did Not Plan To Invest In Remote-Patient Monitoring Before COVID-19

73% Of Home Care Professionals Using Technology Use Telehealth During COVID-19

Home Care Is Half The Cost Of A Private Nursing Home Room

Home Infusion Market Valued At $8.4 Billion In 2019

Over Half Of Hospice Providers Experience Admission Decreases During COVID-19

Hospice Providers Rate Staffing As Their Greatest Challenge

Hospice Utilization Declines Slightly In 2019

Out-Of-Pocket Payments Are Largest Revenue Source For DME Suppliers

COVID-19 Causes Supply Chain Disruptions

During First Four Months of PDGM, Home Health Providers See $1.3 Billion Reduction In Medicare Payments

Medicare Advantage Changes Provide Opportunity For Home Care Agencies

GHX Reports $8.8 Billion In Distributed Sales For Home Healthcare In 2019

GHX Reports Home Health Sales By Segment

GHX Reports Top Distributed Home Health Products By Category

