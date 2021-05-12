Airshare Plans to Double Fractional Fleet with Addition of Bombardier’s Best-Selling Challenger 350 Business Jets

English French

Airshare announces purchase of three Challenger 350 aircraft for delivery by year end with options for an additional 17 business jets over the next few years

Market-leading Challenger 350 aircraft is ideally suited to launch Airshare into super midsize segment

The high-performing Challenger 350 aircraft is the undisputed champion of successful fleet operators



MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today welcomed Airshare as its newest fleet operator for its best-selling Challenger 350 business jets. Airshare has ordered three super midsize Challenger 350 aircraft, with options for 17 more, which will enable the Kansas City-based private aviation company to double the size of its fractional ownership fleet in the near future.

“We appreciate the confidence Airshare has expressed in our Challenger 350 aircraft. This jet is the all-round performer. No other aircraft in the category comes close to its superior reliability, range, speed, performance, cabin experience and operating costs,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “Airshare is one of the most successful fractional programs in the country. We are proud they have chosen the Challenger 350 aircraft to anchor their fleet, and we are extremely excited about the potential of this long-term partnership.”

“The addition of super midsize jets into our fleet represents a significant milestone in our vision to intelligently expand the Airshare brand nationally,” said John Owen, President and CEO of Airshare. “Considerable due diligence went into choosing the Challenger 350 business jet, with input from our current customers and contributions from every department in the company. Partnering with Bombardier puts us in an excellent position to attract future customers who have wanted to join our program but desired a larger aircraft with greater range, while also ensuring we continue to deliver best-in-class service that has become synonymous with Airshare.”

Airshare selected the Challenger 350 aircraft as the catalyst for strategically expanding its revolutionary fractional ownership program beyond its core markets in the central United States, with the goal to soon begin serving customers on the East Coast. Airshare’s days-based program appeals to both business and leisure travelers seeking to maximize their efficiency and productivity.

Airshare’s fractional program provides each owner of a 1/16th share with 20 days and unlimited flight time (based on a customer’s allocation of days with a maximum 14-hour crew duty day). When Airshare shareowners begin and end in the same location, while keeping the aircraft and crew with them, they save up to 35 per cent off their hourly rate. Having the pilots and aircraft stay with shareowners as they travel provides the ultimate in flexibility as they are able to visit multiple locations and adjust their schedules at a moment’s notice.

Airshare also offers its own jet card program, EMBARK, as well as aircraft management, on-demand charter and maintenance services.

In 2020, the Challenger 350 business jet once again cemented its position as the most-delivered business jet in the Medium category seven years in a row. A true powerhouse in the industry, the Challenger 350 aircraft sets the standard by which other super midsize aircraft are compared.

To complement its superior performance capabilities, Bombardier continues to introduce value-added enhancements to the Challenger 350 aircraft cabin, including an expanded selection of stylish interior design schemes, high-speed Ka-band connectivity and an advanced cabin management system. The Challenger 350 aircraft also sets the benchmark for its impressive dispatch reliability rate along with the lowest direct operating costs in its category, thanks to affordable maintenance programs and longer maintenance intervals than any competitor.

About Airshare

Airshare is the safe and simple way to fly private. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lenexa, Kan., the private aviation company serves fractional shareowners and EMBARK® jet cardholders across the central United States. Airshare has received IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum designations, meeting the highest international standards for safe flight operations. The company operates a fleet of super midsize and light jets within their fractional and EMBARK programs. Airshare provides whole aircraft management and charter services nationwide, while also providing comprehensive maintenance services for third-party aircraft. For more information visit www.flyairshare.com.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger and Challenger 350 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

