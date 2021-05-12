Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



CIBC Technology and Innovation Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 9:35am ET

Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

A replay of the CIBC Technology and Innovation Conference will be available ~48 hours after the event. You can find the replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

