PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Achieves Milestone With 100K+ Page Views in April

The leading media platform for the psychedelics industry sees rapid growth



LAKE OSWEGO,OR, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that according to information observed from Google Analytics, the Company’s flagship website, Psychedelic Spotlight, received nearly 105K page views during the month of April, 2021; a record high for the growing digital media platform that the Company contends has become a preeminent leader for news and information within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics.

The Company attributes the ongoing steady growth rate for Psychedelic Spotlight to a couple of key factors, which includes the overall interest the industry continues to garner from the general public and mainstream media, as well as the Company’s increase in production of premium industry-focused content which was recently highlighted by the launch of its Spotlight Roundup video series.

“From the insightful and informative editorials produced by our wonderfully talented team of writers, to our podcasts and Spotlight Roundup, we have managed to evolve Psychedelic Spotlight into an industry-recognized leader not only for news and unique content, but as an active ally for medicinal psychedelics,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Many of the long-term business initiatives, which includes revenue generation, that we are focused on, are tied directly into our ability to build and establish a large and robust audience for Psychedelic Spotlight. Therefore, as exciting as it is to have hit this milestone, our focus is already set on pushing our growth beyond this and toward several other key milestones that we recognize we must hit in order to deliver as much value as we possibly can into PSYC over the next several years.”

In addition to reaching over 100K page views in April, the Company also contends that Psychedelic Spotlight received more than one million impressions during the month between search and social media platforms.

“These are important times for healing, and psychedelics are playing such a large role in that conversation,” says Jill Ettinger, Director of Content and co-host of the Psychedelic Spotlight podcast. “It’s no surprise that our content continues to reach such a wide audience. People are hungry for information about the growing shift in our healthcare and policies around psychedelic substances. We expect continued growth in our readership as we expand our content to encompass the exciting developments in this emergent market.”

