CTG to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Investor Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced that Filip Gydé, President and CEO, and John Laubacker, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference. CTG management is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available to meet with participating investors throughout the day.



A live and archived webcast of management’s presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section on CTG’s website at investors.ctg.com. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a virtual meeting with the Company by contacting their Sidoti representative.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services. Serving as a catalyst for our clients’ transformations, we accelerate project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India.

The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

Investors and Media:

John M. Laubacker, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer

+1 716 887 7368