Catherine Smith Joins Evoque Data Center Solutions as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

DALLAS, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™ (www.evoquedcs.com) today announced the appointment of Catherine Smith as the company’s General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Corporate Secretary. Reporting to Andy Stewart, Evoque’s Chief Executive Officer, Smith will assume responsibility for a wide range of corporate-critical functions, such as legal, human resources and strategy.



She joins Evoque from Brightstar Corp., where she served in the same capacity. Prior to Brightstar, Smith was Vice President and Lead Counsel at Motorola.

“I’m excited to be joining Evoque at this critical juncture in its growth, both in terms of market and profitability,” Smith said. “Data centers are no longer about merely space and power; they are, increasingly, at the very core of how companies successfully do business. Moving forward, our ability to work with firms to help them develop and implement strategies for their data, applications and workloads will define us, and I’m looking forward to playing a key role in that success.”

“The term ‘rockstar’ tends to be overused, but in Catherine’s case, it’s appropriate,” said Andy Stewart, Evoque’s Chief Executive Officer. “She joins Evoque at the perfect time for a company on the cusp of explosive growth. Her presence and her passion for success will help drive our corporate culture and long-term success.”

A member of Tilson Technology’s board of directors and a frequent public speaker and conference panelist, Catherine has been featured in Modern Counsel, Leaders Magazine and Profile Magazine. She is a graduate of Georgetown University’s Law Center and holds a B.A. in Government from the University of Virginia. She supports diversity of thought at all levels of an organization and has been honored with the 2018 Diversity "Challenge" Award from the National Association of Women in Law (NAWL).

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offers enterprises a full range of services, ranging from local, regional and global connectivity to secure space in highly available and redundant environments across four continents. The company supports a diversified base of Fortune 1000 customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

