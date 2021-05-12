Toll Brothers to Host Analyst & Investor Day Virtual Event on June 2, 2021

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it will be hosting an Analyst & Investor Day Virtual Event on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.



Information on registering for virtual attendance can be accessed at TollBrothers.com/analyst-and-investor-day.

The 2021 Toll Brothers Analyst & Investor Day Virtual Event will feature presentations by Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Chief Financial Officer Martin P. Connor, EVPs and Co-Chief Operating Officers James W. Boyd and Robert Parahus, and leaders from the company’s homebuilding and subsidiary operations throughout the country.

The event will include an in-depth discussion of Toll Brothers, as well as housing market trends. There will also be designated times for Q&A. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to virtually visit a number of Toll Brothers markets and communities across the nation.

A live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible via the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.TollBrothers.com . A replay of the webcast and the presentations will be available following the event.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

