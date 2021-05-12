RotaChrom Technologies Completes CPC Separation With Food-Grade Solvents





New Results Confirm Green and Edible Solvent System for Purification Technique

Budapest, Hungary, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RotaChrom Technologies (“RotaChrom” or the “Company”), the developer of the world's first integrated industrial-scale Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (CPC) technology platform, announced today that the Company has successfully completed CPC separation utilizing a food-grade solvent system for purification on their technology platform.

The project confirmed that it is possible to utilize water and plant-derived solvents that are not harmful for digestion and can be widely incorporated into food-grade purification systems. In addition to being considered “Generally Recognized As Safe” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making them useful in a variety of industries, these solvents are also green and sustainable due to the fact that they are reusable. RotaChrom developed the system and operational guidelines to be able to make use of this sustainable technology.

“There has been a significant shift over the years toward seeking green and sustainable alternatives for legacy chromatography,” said RotaChrom CEO László Madarász. “While more traditional methods can be costly and wasteful due to the use of silica, which needs to be replaced regularly, RotaChrom’s purification platforms reuse solvents, representing a reduced impact on the environment and overall budgets. This project takes that sustainability to the next level by utilizing food-grade solvent.”

RotaChrom’s CPC affords a liquid-liquid chromatographic technique with applications both on the pilot and industrial scale. The project utilized the pilot-scale rCPC, which not only provides a highly versatile system, but also delivers orthogonality. The components of RotaChrom’s system utilize a proven superior methodology of chromatography when compared to other alternative technologies on the market. RotaChrom configured the system for this project, while keeping its versatility, and the result is a more purified extract at a lower cost due to more efficient processing, solvent recycling, and automation.

The system is environmentally friendly as it does not use silica gel and operates with a high influx of regenerated solvent. RotaChrom’s CPC platform offers more than 90% recycling of solvents, including those in the project. RotaChrom also offers a two-stage solvent recovery system, which is an effective solution for reducing waste and cost but maintaining high level of purity.

As a part of RotaChrom’s webinar series, the Company will present “ Green Features of Centrifugal Partition Chromatography ” on Thursday, May 20, at 9 a.m. PST. During this webinar, RotaChrom's Research Chemist Gergő Dargó, Ph.D., will discuss the sustainable or "green" aspects of Centrifugal Partition Chromatography purification platforms. An episode of RotaChrom’s “ Purified ” podcast will follow the webinar covering this topic as well.

RotaChrom Technologies

RotaChrom Technologies has developed the world's first complete, industrial-scale Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (pCPC) technology platform with integrated solvent recycling system. The company's instruments have revolutionized compound purification by providing cost-effective industrial-scale chromatography solutions to customers all over the world in various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food/beverage and botanical extracts. RotaChrom has achieved massive international success in compound separation, and it has become an industry-leading company by setting global purification standards. RotaChrom’s CPC platforms are quintessential applications when looking for a high-purity, high-capacity, and environmentally conscious solution.

