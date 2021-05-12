Bekaert: General Meeting of Shareholders

English Dutch French

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

- Approval of a gross dividend of € 1.00

- Approval of the proposed appointments







Today Bekaert’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders took place. The following main subjects were considered.



The meeting approved the balance sheet and the income statement as at 31 December 2020, as submitted by the Board of Directors, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.00 per share.

The dividend ex-date is 14 May 2021. The dividend will be payable on 18 May 2021 by the following banks: ING Belgium, Bank Degroof Petercam, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC Bank and Belfius Bank in Belgium, Société Générale in France, ABN AMRO Bank in the Netherlands and UBS in Switzerland.

The meeting acknowledged the 2020 annual report of the Board of Directors, and approved the remuneration report for the year 2020 and the remuneration policy. The meeting discharged the Directors and the Statutory Auditor for the performance of their duties during the financial year 2020 and approved the remuneration of the Directors and the Statutory Auditor.

The meeting accepted the recommendations:

- to re-appoint Ms Henriette Fenger Ellekrog as independent Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025;

- to re-appoint Ms Eriikka Söderström as independent Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025;

- to appoint EY Bedrijfsrevisoren BV as Statutory Auditor for a term of three years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024.

The meeting approved a number of change of control provisions.





