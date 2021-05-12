China'Human Serum Albumin Markets Report 2021: In 2020, Annual Growth Rate was 11.3%, A Slow Down Compared to that in 2019 Due to the COVID-19 Epidemic - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Human Serum Albumin Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this market report, the sales revenue of HSA in the Chinese market increased from CNY2.96 billion in 2016 to CNY4.22 billion in 2020.

Human Serum Albumin (HSA) is made of plasma proteins from human blood, which is mainly used to replace blood volume loss resulting from trauma such as a severe burn or an injury that causes blood loss. It is also used to treat low albumin levels caused by surgery, dialysis, and many other conditions.



Due to the high demand for HSA in the Chinese market, it has become one of the blood products that China allows to import from restricted countries. Currently, there are over 30 manufacturers in the Chinese HSA market. The major manufacturers are Grifols, Baxter, CSL Behring, Aventis Behring, and Shandong Taibang. Among them, Grifols accounts for the largest market share. In 2020, it took about 22.57% of the total market sales.



In 2020, the annual growth rate was 11.3%, which slowed down compared to that in 2019 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The CAGR of the sales value of Human Serum Albumin in China is 9.3% from 2016 to 2020. The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of HSA will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Human Serum Albumin market

Sales value and volume of China's Human Serum Albumin 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Human Serum Albumin market

Prices of Human Serum Albumin in China

Prices of Human Serum Albumin in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Human Serum Albumin market

Prospect of China's Human Serum Albumin market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Human Serum Albumin

1.1 Indications for Human Serum Albumin

1.2 Development of Human Serum Albumin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Human Serum Albumin in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Human Serum Albumin sales in China



2 Sales of Human Serum Albumin in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Human Serum Albumin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Human Serum Albumin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Human Serum Albumin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Human Serum Albumin Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Human Serum Albumin Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Grifols

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Grifols' Human Serum Albumin in China

3.3 Baxter AG

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Baxter's Human Serum Albumin in China

3.4 CSL Behring

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of CSL Behring's Human Serum Albumin in China

3.5 Aventis Behring

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Aventis Behring's Human Serum Albumin in China

3.6 Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Shandong Taibang's Human Serum Albumin in China



4 Prices of Human Serum Albumin for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Grifols

4.2 Baxter AG

4.3 CSL Behring

4.4 Aventis Behring

4.5 Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd.



5 Prospect of Chinese Human Serum Albumin Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Human Serum Albumin Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Human Serum Albumin Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

