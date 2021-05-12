Obalon Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. On January 19, 2020 the Company signed a definitive agreement for a merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc.



Financial results for the first quarter of 2021

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was none, compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, with the decrease primarily due to the suspension of operations in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $4.2 million, compared to $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net loss per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.44, compared to $0.68 for the first quarter of 2020.

Cost of revenue was none for the first quarter of 2021, down from $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was none compared to a gross profit of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Research and Development expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $0.1 million, down from $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Selling, General and Administrative expense increased to $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $4.2 million, down from a loss of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9.0 million and $0.4 million of debt related to its Payroll Protection Program loan.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ — $ 780 Cost of revenue — 541 Gross profit — 239 Operating expenses: Research and development 112 1,257 Selling, general and administrative 4,056 3,893 Total operating expenses 4,168 5,150 Loss from operations (4,168 ) (4,911 ) Interest income (expense), net 1 35 Other expense — (385 ) Net loss (4,167 ) (5,261 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (4,167 ) $ (5,261 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 9,444,241 7,725,205



OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,972 $ 3,905 Other current assets 3,822 3,930 Total current assets 12,794 7,835 Lease right-of-use assets 421 521 Property and equipment, net 891 957 Clinical-use assets 1,304 1,304 Other long-term assets 1,933 — Total assets $ 17,343 $ 10,617 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 582 $ 615 Accrued compensation 602 65 Debt 430 — Other current liabilities 4,699 3,802 Current portion of lease liabilities 550 564 Total current liabilities 6,863 5,046 Lease liabilities, long-term 344 438 Long-term debt — 430 Other long-term liabilities 38 38 Total liabilities 7,245 5,952 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 10,021,568 and 7,770,698 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 10 8 Additional paid-in capital 199,019 189,421 Accumulated deficit (188,931 ) (184,764 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,098 4,665 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,343 $ 10,617



OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (4,167 ) $ (5,261 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 66 103 Stock-based compensation 91 470 Amortization of right-of-use assets 100 122 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net — (176 ) Inventory — (326 ) Other current assets 108 (2,828 ) Other long-term assets (1,933 ) — Accounts payable (33 ) 422 Accrued compensation 537 (446 ) Deferred revenue — 38 Lease liabilities, net (108 ) (14 ) Other current and long-term liabilities 897 3,082 Net cash used in operating activities (4,442 ) (4,814 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment — (326 ) Net cash used in investing activities — (326 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of warrants 9,509 — Net cash provided by financing activities 9,509 — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,067 (5,140 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,905 14,055 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,972 $ 8,915



