CFIG Presents 2020 Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 11, 2021, at the GSF West Live Retailer Connect virtual meetings and conference event, awards were presented to the following outstanding Canadian grocers. Established in 1962, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) awards program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers. Independent grocers from across Canada compete for the title awarded annually in each of the specialty, large, medium & small surface categories. Stores are evaluated for retail excellence and rated on customer service, staff, department management, store layout, merchandising, creativity, cleanliness, and community involvement.



HERITAGE AWARD - Arnold Rands Award

For the best multigenerational grocery store that is privately owned and has been in the same family for at least two generations and in the same community for a minimum of 35 years.

Bruce Logan, Jerry Liedtke, Glenn Logan, Scott Logan, and Russell Logan - Village Food Markets, Sooke, BC.

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE in Specialty Category

Gold, silver and bronze awards to the top-scoring entries in specialty food retailing.

Specialty Category

Bronze Award

Jeffrey Min and Jason Park, Galleria Supermarket, Oakville, ON

Silver Award

Brad Scott, Jane Scott and Jordyn Scott, BJ'S Country Market, Delaware, ON

David C. Parsons Award

Anna and Alexei Tsvetkov, Yummy Market-Maple, Maple, ON

REGIONAL AWARDS – SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE

Top-scoring stores from the four Canadian regions in the small, medium and large size categories.

Regional Small Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon

Management and Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut

Don Boos and Staff, Freson Bros. Hanna, Hanna, AB

Ontario

Carmen Trimarchi and Giancarlo Trimarchi, Vince’s Market, Tottenham, ON

Quebec/Atlantic Canada

Rebecca Stowe and Team, Belbin's Grocery, St. John’s, NL

Regional Medium Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon

The Management and Team of Royal Oak, Country Grocer (Royal Oak), Victoria, BC

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut

Aaron Coutts and Staff, Freson Bros., Barrhead, AB

Ontario

Brent Battistelli and Store Team, Battistelli's Your Independent Grocer, Lively, ON

Quebec /Atlantic Canada

Dave Powell, Adam Powell, John Pritchett, and John Mercer, Powell's Supermarket, Bay Roberts, NL

Regional Large Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon

The Management and Team of Bowen Road, Country Grocer - Bowen Road, Nanaimo, BC

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut

Save-On-Foods Prince Albert Team, Save-On-Foods, Prince Albert, SK

Ontario

Longo's Mount Pleasant Team, Longo's – Mount Pleasant, Brampton, ON

Quebec/Atlantic Canada

Justin Norman and Team, Colemans Garden Market, Corner Brook, NL

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE IN SMALL/MEDIUM/LARGE

Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented to the top scoring stores in the small, medium and large size categories.

Small Surface Category

Bronze Award

Cory Davits and Team, Pepper's Foods, Victoria, BC

Silver Award

Rebecca Stowe and Team, Belbin's Grocery St. John’s, NL

Gold Award

Carmen Trimarchi and Giancarlo Trimarchi, Vince’s Market, Tottenham, ON

Medium Surface Category

Bronze Award

Dave Powell, Adam Powell, John Pritchett, and John Mercer, Powell's Supermarket, Bay Roberts, NL

Silver Award

The Management and Team of Royal Oak, Country Grocer (Royal Oak), Victoria, BC

Gold Award

Brent Battistelli and Store Team, Battistelli's Your Independent Grocer, Lively, ON

Large Surface Category

Bronze Award

The Management and Team of Bowen Road, Country Grocer - Bowen Rd., Nanaimo, BC

Silver Award

Justin Norman and Team, Colemans Gardens Market, Corner Brook, NL

Gold Award

Longo’s Mount Pleasant Team, Longo's - Mount Pleasant, Brampton, ON

HALL OF FAME

The award recognizes a store that has demonstrated consistent excellence. A store must win at least three gold awards or one platinum achievement award and two gold awards.

Brooke and Linda Kynoch and Team, Safety Mart Foods, Chase, BC

Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) is a non-profit trade association founded in 1962, which continues to be a collaborative community, equipping and enabling independent, franchised and specialty grocers for sustainable success. CFIG is the strong and united voice for the independent grocery retailers to Industry and Government across Canada. CFIG also provides programs that support operational excellence while fostering solid relationships among retailers, distributors and suppliers.

Contact: Nancy Kwon, E: nkwon@cfig.ca T: 416-219-0952



For images contact :

Sina Toghiani at sina@justinpoy.com

OR

Tchan@justinpoy.com