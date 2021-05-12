New GPS SmartSole Begins Testing and Certification Across Europe and North America

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO ) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of location based wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment, today announced it will begin testing its new Cat M1 LTE SmartSoles across North America, Europe and Australia, and will begin the regulatory certification process for FCC/IC and CE. The following week will begin the device network certification with Verizon, which will be providing the cellular connectivity for the North American market. GTX will also be testing with Orange and Telefonica for connectivity in Europe and Australia.



“With over 200 back orders and increasing demand every day, we intend to begin production as soon as we complete testing and certification, expected sometime next month, and then immediately start fulfilling all pre orders and back orders first,” stated Andrew Duncan GTX Corp Director.

Serving the senior care and health industry in the UK, Phil Iles, Possum UK National Sales Manager Telecare, stated “We are working on a number of projects and we look forward to a quick and successful test of the new SmartSoles so we can begin fulfilling the growing demand we are seeing here in the UK.”

The patented and award-winning GPS SmartSoles were designed to address the unprecedented crisis related to Alzheimer’s and autism challenges that the World continues to face. Every person diagnosed that is not bedbound, is at risk of wandering and becoming lost. Wandering is one of the most common, complex, burdensome, and costly behaviours of the disease and is a safety issue with far reaching implications for the person with the disease, their caregiver, law enforcement and health care providers such as Medicare, Medicaid, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institute of Health (NIH).

“Post pandemic, the demand and interest for our GPS SmartSoles and overall wearable track and trace technology has gone up significantly. We are getting inquiries and pre-orders from law enforcement, government agencies, medical institutions, international distributors, and consumers almost daily. Many recognize that tracking wearable technology is probably the best way to reduce search time, lower search costs and offset search efforts, while seamlessly providing safety and freedom for loved ones rather than lock down. This is our biggest priority, and all hands are on deck for getting through this final phase of testing and certification. Due to the worldwide shortage in microchips, we have pre-emptively begun ordering in bulk many of the critical electronic components we need, so that we can start production as soon as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience and will be providing further updates in the coming weeks,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

GTX Corp's patented GPS SmartSoles , are the world’s first wearable yet invisible tracking technology. Placed in the wearer’s shoes they contain a state-of-the-art Nordic Cat M1 LTE GPS module connected through cellular networks that send a GPS location to the GTX central monitoring website and app. GTX is also currently in development to upgrade its Tracking App both for iOS and Android. The SmartSoles which were initially created as a wander guard solution for those at risk due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, or traumatic brain injury and tend to wander or become lost or disoriented, can also be used by people at risk of kidnapping, such as government employees, journalists and corporate executives. SmartSoles come in three trim-to-fit sizes for men, women, and children, are water resistant, include an inductive charging pad, and are assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.

GTX Corp is a For-Profit with Purpose Company which has an extensive patent portfolio, is a proud U.S. military contractor and has multiple wearable tracking products sold through its online store, Amazon and authorized resellers and distributors servicing customers across the globe.

