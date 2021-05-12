Alliance Trust PLC - Conversion of Merger Reserve Update

Conversion of Merger Reserve Update

Alliance Trust (the Company) announces that, following the approval by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2021, the Court process to convert its £645m Merger Reserve as described in the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting (which is available on the Company’s website www.alliancetrust.co.uk) into a distributable reserve has commenced. Following a hearing at the Court of Session earlier today the Court has ordered that the Company advertise its petition and seek answers thereto. Following that advertisement and the fixing of the date for the final hearing, the Company will announce the expected timetable for the capitalisation of its Merger Reserve by way of bonus issue and its subsequent reduction.