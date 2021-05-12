New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL EPOXY RESINS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04825356/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Epoxy materials entail organic polymer materials made by polymerizing an epoxide with a different compound, possessing two hydroxyl groups.As a type of synthetic thermosetting resins, epoxy resins are well-balanced industrial materials with diverse physical forms, encompassing high melting solids to low viscosity liquids.



Although the materials are typically available in liquid form at room temperature, they can be transformed into solid form chemically.

The rising number of wind turbine installations across the world has generated substantial opportunities for epoxy resins.Besides, wind turbine rotor blades are predominantly made from epoxies.



The high strength per weight of epoxies makes them ideal for turbine blades, characterized as extremely strong and durable but also lightweight.In terms of the energy industry, the majority of epoxy resins are widely utilized in wind turbines.



As per the Epoxy Resin Committee, rotor blades in wind turbines are actively present in the current scenario, employing more than 24,160 tons of epoxy resins and accounting for a total of 249,365 tons of BPA-based epoxy resins every year.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global epoxy resins market growth is assessed through the study of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2020.



The region’s market observed significant electronics and electrical capacity expansions over the recent years.Moreover, several leading production units have actively participated in expansion plans across the region.



In this regard, the rapidly augmenting infrastructure, as well as the availability of energy and skilled labor at competitive rates, are among the key factors supplementing the capacity expansions by significant epoxy resins manufacturers.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Leading companies within the global market heavily invest in the research and development of products in order to introduce enhanced products.Consequently, the competition is relatively intense among international and domestic vendors.



Some of the key firms operating in the market are Kukdo Chemical Co, Dow Chemical, Nan Ya Plastics Corp, etc.



