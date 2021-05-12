Outlook on the Pet Grooming Services US Market to 2026 - by Pet, Service, Operation and Geography

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market Report
The U.S. pet grooming services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the period 2020-2026.
The pet grooming market is witnessing an increasing application of natural and non-toxic products. With the increasing pet humanization trend, coupled with high adoption, several owners prefer organic or natural products to ensure their pets' safety and health. The growing consumer propensity toward organic products provides a better immune system and overall wellbeing in terms of skin, fur, hair, coat, and life expectancy. Pet enthusiasts are switching from products containing artificial additives to natural or organic-based products.
In recent times, the animal owners have become increasingly aware of the dangers associated with the use of chemical and toxic grooming products. In an attempt to follow sustainable practices, several grooming service providers opt for reusable and recycled products. Shampoos used in hydro baths have a low pH level, making them recirculated wastewater, which is suitable for gardening. Therefore, the use of non-toxic, eco-friendly, and organic grooming products for bathing, massages, and ear & eye cleaning is likely to boost the U.S pet grooming services market during the forecast period.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. pet grooming services market during the forecast period:
- Growing Pet Technology
- Increasing Focus on Non-toxic and Eco-friendly Products
- Growing Business Opportunities
- Increasing Mobile Pet Services
The study considers the U.S. pet grooming market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market Segmentation
The U.S. pet grooming services market research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, services, operation, geography. The US dog grooming services market expects to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026. A major factor influencing these services is the increasing adoption of dogs and the pet humanization concept's popularity. Approximately 5% of the US adults adopt dogs and are willing to pay for premium care such as healthcare, organic food, training, and regular grooming. The increased awareness of pets' comfort and safety has increased the demand for several products and accessories, including grooming services. With the rise in infections, allergies, bacterial diseases, and other skin disorders, daily grooming services are growing as they reduce skin and other related infectious diseases. The US cat grooming services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2026. With over 62% pet ownership in the US, over 42 million households own cats. Cats are treated as part of the family, and owners are keen to spend on premium amenities such as grooming and training services. Although cats are self-cleaning creatures with limited grooming needs, regular brushing helps remove loose hairs and dead skin and prevent external parasitic infections.
The bath & dry segment expects to generate a relatively higher revenue than other segments as most grooming amenities require products such as shampoos and conditioners. The segment is growing at a CAGR of approx. 6%, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Regular bathing with lukewarm water and mild shampoo keeps the pet hygienic and relaxed and prevents knots and skin infections. However, bathing services come with their own set of challenges as they depend on the animal's breed, lifestyle, and health needs.
Salon pet grooming services are the primary revenue generators and are expected to dominate during the forecast period. Salon services are affordable and can provide services to a large number of pets per day. These services can take a longer duration than mobile services and are widely available across the US. These saloons offer bathing, brushing, nail trimming, ear and eye cleaning, haircutting, de-shedding, de-matting, and flea and tick treatment services. However, these services are often stressful for pets as they are time-consuming, and standard grooming services take longer than mobile grooming services.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is the pet grooming services market?
2. What is the U.S. pet grooming market growth in 2026?
3. What are the growth opportunities for market players?
4. What are the key factors driving the adoption of pet grooming services?
5. Who are the key players in the pet grooming market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Pet
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Service
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Operation
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Key Highlights:
7.1.2 COVID-19 Scenario
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rise In Pet Tech
8.2 Increasing Focus On Non-Toxic And Eco-Friendly Products
8.3 Increasing Business Opportunity
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rise In Pet Humanization
9.2 Increase In Mobile Pet Services
9.3 Rise In Enrollments In Pet Shows
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increase In Adoption Of Pet Grooming Products
10.2 Toxic And Chemical Ingredients In Pet Grooming Products
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Pet
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.2.1 Market By Pet
12.3 Dog
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Market By Region
12.4 Cat
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Region
12.5 Others
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market by Region
13 Service
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Market By Service
13.3 Bath & Dry
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market By Region
13.4 Hair & Skin
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Region
13.5 Nail & Paws
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market By Region
13.6 Eye, Ear & Teeth
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market By Region
13.7 Others
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Market by Region
14 Operation
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.2.1 Market By Operation
14.3 Salon
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Region
14.4 Mobile
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Region
15 Region
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
15.2.1 Market by Region
16 South
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Pet
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Service
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Operation
16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
17 West
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Pet
17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.4 Service
17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Operation
17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
18 Midwest
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Pet
18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Service
18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Operation
18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
19 North East
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Pet
19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Service
19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Operation
19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 Aussie Pet Mobile
21.1.1 Business Overview
21.1.2 Service Offerings
21.1.3 Key Strategies
21.1.4 Key Strengths
21.1.5 Key Opportunities
21.2 The Pooch Mobile
21.2.1 Business Overview
21.2.2 Service Offerings
21.2.3 Key Strategies
21.2.4 Key Strengths
21.2.5 Key Opportunities
21.3 Petsmart
21.3.1 Business Overview
21.3.2 Service Offerings
21.3.3 Key Strategies
21.3.4 Key Strengths
21.3.5 Key Opportunities
21.4 Petco
21.4.1 Business Overview
21.4.2 Service Offerings
21.4.3 Key Strategies
21.4.4 Key Strengths
21.4.5 Key Opportunities
22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Kriser's
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Service Offerings
22.2 Camp Bow Wow
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Service Offerings
22.3 Pet Palace
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Service Offerings
22.4 Preppie Pooch
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Service Offerings
22.5 Canine Studio
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Service Offerings
22.6 Chama's
22.6.1 Business Overview
22.6.2 Service Offerings
22.7 Oscar's Pet Resort
22.7.1 Business Overview
22.7.2 Service Offerings
22.8 Canine House Of Style
22.8.1 Business Overview
22.8.2 Service Offerings
22.9 A Very Important Pet
22.9.1 Business Overview
22.9.2 Service Offerings
22.10 Bow Wow Meow
22.10.1 Business Overview
22.10.2 Service Offerings
22.11 The Pet Maven
22.11.1 Business Overview
22.11.2 Service Offerings
22.12 The Zuri Pet Spa & Resort
22.12.1 Business Overview
22.12.2 Service Offerings
22.13 Dog Gone Hairy
22.13.1 Business Overview
22.13.2 Service Offerings
22.14 Topknots Pet Grooming
22.14.1 Business Overview
22.14.2 Service Offerings
22.15 Chichie's Grooming Spa
22.15.1 Business Overview
22.15.2 Service Offerings
22.16 Fur Frenzy Pet Spa
22.16.1 Business Overview
22.16.2 Service Offerings
22.17 Animal Boarding And Grooming
22.17.1 Business Overview
22.17.2 Service Offerings
22.18 For Pet's Sake
22.18.1 Business Overview
22.18.2 Service Offerings
22.19 Red Rover
22.19.1 Business Overview
22.19.2 Service Offerings
22.20 Spago Dog
22.20.1 Business Overview
22.20.2 Service Offerings
22.21 Tubbs Dog Wash
22.21.1 Business Overview
22.21.2 Service Offerings
22.22 Puparazzi
22.22.1 Business Overview
22.22.2 Service Offerings
22.23 Canine Country
22.23.1 Business Overview
22.23.2 Service Offerings
22.24 Prestige Pet Salon
22.24.1 Business Overview
22.24.2 Service Offerings
22.25 Paws & Effect
22.25.1 Business Overview
22.25.2 Service Offerings
22.26 The Purple Pooch
22.26.1 Business Overview
22.26.2 Service Offerings
22.27 Don't Look Ruff
22.27.1 Business Overview
22.27.2 Service Offerings
22.28 Fast 'N' Furriest
22.28.1 Business Overview
22.28.2 Service Offerings
22.29 Dog-A-Holick
22.29.1 Business Overview
22.29.2 Service Offerings
22.30 Dirty Dogs & Meow
22.30.1 Business Overview
22.30.2 Service Offerings
22.31 The Doggy Den
22.31.1 Business Overview
22.31.2 Service Offerings
23 Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
23.2 Strategic Recommendations
24 Quantitative Summary
25 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi5lag