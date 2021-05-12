Galvanize’s HighPoint to Shed Light on the Post-Pandemic Risk and Cybersecurity Landscape

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced an industry-leading keynote speaker at HighPoint , the GRC industry’s premier event, tackling the theme of the post-pandemic risk and cybersecurity landscape.



Forrester’s Renee Murphy will keynote a session titled “This Is Not a Drill—Pulling Out All the Stops To Prepare for the Biggest Global Risks of the Next Decade,” for HighPoint North America (June 1–3).

In her HighPoint session, Murphy will examine the new risk paradigm, and provide insights and tools for GRC professionals to navigate this new normal and the biggest global risks of the next decade. The session will take place on Thursday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT.

“The vaccine rollout is underway and the worst of the pandemic is hopefully behind us, but we would be naive to assume this is the last major global event we will experience this decade,” said Dan Zitting, CEO of Galvanize. “Between trade wars, collapsed industries, climate change, and widespread socioeconomic and geopolitical instability, there will be many more ‘unprecedented times’ in our future. Renee’s session—alongside five others focusing on this theme—will provide unrivaled insight that is crucial in this new era of risk.”

The following sessions will also look ahead into the post-pandemic risk and cybersecurity landscape:



Internal Audit Reimagined: Leveling Up for Success in 2021 and Beyond

Demystifying NISTIR 8286: The How and Why Behind Integrating Cybersecurity and ERM

Today’s Invisible Enemy: How Organized Cybercrime Works

Cisco Secret: How to Achieve Complex Security Compliance Using Technology



Cybersecurity Benchmark: An Introduction to the New Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

Galvanize’s HighPoint event is packed with informative and actionable GRC stories, technology innovations, and insights from top industry experts. This year, it consists of timely and inspirational keynotes, in-depth workshops, and breakout sessions—all focused on delivering the latest in GRC trends. Sessions cover a wide range of pertinent topics from integrating machine learning into existing processes, to defending high-risk environments against the uptick in cybercrime, to evolving and maturing internal control and SOX programs.

Attendees can register for the conference here . HighPoint offers several registration packages so attendees can:



Learn from top industry experts on the hottest topics in audit, risk, compliance, and IT security

Get a front-row seat to see the future of Galvanize products

Earn up to 13 CPE credits from a lineup of 25 sessions

Network and connect virtually with fellow attendees and Galvanize product experts.

About Galvanize:

Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.